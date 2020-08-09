Max Verstappen ends Mercedes dominance to win 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues



Lewis Hamilton set a new track record as he roared to his 90th Formula One career pole for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.The six-time world champion pulled out another of his magical laps to see off Valtteri Bottas by 0.107 seconds as the all-conquering Mercedes team locked out the front row for the third time in as many grands prix.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on January 1, 1970