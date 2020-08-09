Max Verstappen ends Mercedes dominance to win 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Global  
 

WorldNews Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Max Verstappen ends Mercedes dominance to win 70th Anniversary Grand PrixMax Verstappen has ended Mercedes' dominant start to the Formula 1 season, winning the 70th Grand Prix in Silverstone. Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix Source: Associated Press...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Socially-distanced drive-in hosted for Formula 1's 70th anniversary race

Socially-distanced drive-in hosted for Formula 1's 70th anniversary race 00:56

 A socially distanced drive-In screening was hosted to celebrate Formula 1's70th anniversary Grand Prix.

