Bruno Fernandes’ penalty sends Manchester United into Europa League semi-finals
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 () Bruno Fernandes’ extra-time penalty edged Manchester United through to the Europa League semi-finals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side toiled to victory against gutsy FC Copenhagen. An overturned penalty, two disallowed goals and efforts off the woodwork frustrated the Old Trafford giants during a goalless 90 minutes in which the Danish side looked dangerous despite failing to register a shot on target. Fernandes would save the day from the spot in extra time, securing a 1-0 victory and a last-four date against Wolves or Sevilla back at Stadion Koln this Sunday. 🇩🇪 We're not finished in Germany just yet…— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 10, 2020 Solskjaer will need a vastly-improved...
Nuno Espirito Santo says nobody is blaming Raul Jimenez for missing a penaltyas Wolves’ first European quarter-final in 48 years ended in heartbreakagainst Sevilla. A season that started on July 25, 2019 in the secondqualifying round against Crusaders ended in front of empty stands in Germany,where their 59th match of the season proved a step too far. Lucas Ocamposbroke Wolves’ resolve in the 88th minute to give Sevilla a deserved 1-0 winand Europa League semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig surprisingly deep insweltering Cologne, where Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick ended the Danish side’srecord European run in extra time. The hard-fought 1-0 win seals a place inSunday’s semi-final against either Sevilla or Wolves, with Solskjaerdetermined to reach his first final as United boss having this season fallenin the final four of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his ups and downs since taking charge ofManchester United, but the Red Devils now look to be heading in the rightdirection and have a first title under the Norwegian’s reign in their sights.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester. It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wasrumoured to want to leave Stamford Bridge, including Arsenal, ManchesterUnited, Barcelona, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami. However, the winger istipped to sign a new contract with Chelsea this week, despite being offeredonly a two-year extension instead of his preferred three. Manchester Unitedare still poised to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, although he has beenwarned he would not be a certain starter for the Red Devils every week, TheIndependent reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to sign Grealish evenif United complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Unitedare likely to have to up their ante from their initial £90m bid for Sancho,but will not meet Dortmund’s desired £110m, the Daily Mail says. The OldTrafford club will likely be also forced to go above their envisaged £50m tosign Grealish now that Villa will stay in the Premier League, but at leastChampions League qualification has given Solskjaer more spending power.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:12Published
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at claiming a return to the Champions League.United will be able to secure fourth place in the league so long as they claim a point in the final game of the season against Leicester on Sunday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Captain Joe Root hailed Ben Stokes after his starring role as England beat the West Indies by 113 runs in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford.Stokes followed up his superb first-innings 176 by posting 78 not out on the final day to help the hosts to a lead of 311, then claimed two wickets as they bowled their opponents out for 198 and levelled the #raisethebat series at 1-1.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) observed Pakistan's Independence Day as 'black day' on August 14 in many countries. The observance to the black day was linked to the unstoppable and ongoing atrocities against Mohajirs, MQM and oppressed ethnic entities like Sindhis, Balochs, Pashtuns, Seraikis, Hazarwals, Gilgitis and Baltistanis living in Pakistan. The black day was observed in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, South Africa, Australia, Germany and other overseas units and protest rallies were organised. A large number of men, women, children, MQM affiliates and sympathisers and members of the oppressed ethnic communities in these countries actively participated. MQM local and regional leaders led the rallies. Participants of the rallies held placards and carried black flags on vehicles with slogan 'Black Day' in protest against state atrocities against oppressed nations in Pakistan. At the same time, they were carrying MQM flag, portrait of founder leader Altaf Hussain. Large crowds in the shape of car rallies gathered outside Pakistani Consulate offices and showed deep concerns over gross human rights violations taking place in Pakistan by the Army and para military forces. In this regard, a car rally was also produced in London which started from the International Secretariat of the MQM and went round different parts of London. Black balloons were released outside the International Secretariat on the occasion. The special protest car rally reached the Pakistan High Commission in Central London from different parts of the country and passed in front of it. Along with the tricolour MQM's flags, there were British national flags and portraits of Quaid-e Tehreek Mr Altaf Hussain. The participants of the protest car rally chanted slogans in favour of Quaid-e Tehreek Mr Altaf Hussain and condemned the Pakistan's military establishment for unprecedented, unstoppable and ongoing atrocities against Mohajirs and other oppressed nations in Pakistan. The special protest car rally was also attended by MQM Acting Convener Tariq Jawaid, members Coordination Committee and MQM UK Organiser Sohail Khanzada and other office bearers. When the rally arrived back at the International Secretariat of the MQM, MQM UK workers dropped sky lanterns in large numbers into the air amid loud slogans that they continued to chant. Men, women, youngsters and children were also present along with their families on the occasion. MQM Founder and Leader, philanthropist, historian, politician and statesman Mr Altaf Hussain also addressed the participants of the protest rallies at the International Secretariat and in his address, he paid rich tribute to the protestors and congratulated them for celebrating the BLACK DAY in an unforgettable manner.