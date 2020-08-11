Global  
 

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty sends Manchester United into Europa League semi-finals

Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Bruno Fernandes’ penalty sends Manchester United into Europa League semi-finalsBruno Fernandes’ extra-time penalty edged Manchester United through to the Europa League semi-finals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side toiled to victory against gutsy FC Copenhagen. An overturned penalty, two disallowed goals and efforts off the woodwork frustrated the Old Trafford giants during a goalless 90 minutes in which the Danish side looked dangerous despite failing to register a shot on target. Fernandes would save the day from the spot in extra time, securing a 1-0 victory and a last-four date against Wolves or Sevilla back at Stadion Koln this Sunday. 🇩🇪 We're not finished in Germany just yet…— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 10, 2020 Solskjaer will need a vastly-improved...
 Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui is relishing the challenge of facing Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals.

Sevilla v Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking satisfaction [Video]

Sevilla v Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking satisfaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the team are seekingsatisfaction as they prepare to face Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final.

Sevilla and Manchester United to fight for a place in Europa League final [Video]

Sevilla and Manchester United to fight for a place in Europa League final

A spot in the Europa League final is up for grabs as Sevilla take on Manchester United in Sunday's semi-final.View on euronews

Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit [Video]

Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit

Nuno Espirito Santo says nobody is blaming Raul Jimenez for missing a penaltyas Wolves’ first European quarter-final in 48 years ended in heartbreakagainst Sevilla. A season that started on July 25, 2019 in the secondqualifying round against Crusaders ended in front of empty stands in Germany,where their 59th match of the season proved a step too far. Lucas Ocamposbroke Wolves’ resolve in the 88th minute to give Sevilla a deserved 1-0 winand Europa League semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday.

Europa League: Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his team 'need more players'

 Wolves need to sign more players to make their squad stronger, says boss Nuno Espirito Santo after their Europa League exit.
'We need more players to help our small squad' - Wolves boss Nuno after Europa League exit

 Wolves need to sign more players to make their squad stronger, says boss Nuno Espirito Santo after their Europa League exit.
Manchester United: Tahith Chong training with Werder Bremen before loan move

 Manchester United winger Tahith Chong is training with Werder Bremen before a loan move to the German side.
Wild child off the pitch but danger man on it - the Sevilla player Man Utd need to stop

 Sevilla's Ever Banega has had his off-field troubles but it is what he can do on it that Manchester United need to be wary of on Sunday.
A former Man Utd misfit and no pressure - why Man City should fear Lyon

 Do Lyon have a chance of beating Manchester City? And if so, how? BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast team take a look.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig surprisingly deep insweltering Cologne, where Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick ended the Danish side’srecord European run in extra time. The hard-fought 1-0 win seals a place inSunday’s semi-final against either Sevilla or Wolves, with Solskjaerdetermined to reach his first final as United boss having this season fallenin the final four of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to make most of European situation

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to make the most of the strange Europa League situation as Manchester United kick off the mini tournament with a quarter-final..
Europa League Match Preview: Man United v F.C. Copenhagen [Video]

Europa League Match Preview: Man United v F.C. Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his ups and downs since taking charge ofManchester United, but the Red Devils now look to be heading in the rightdirection and have a first title under the Norwegian’s reign in their sights.

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes penalty books Europa League semi-final

 A Bruno Fernandes extra-time penalty sees Manchester United into the Europa League semi-finals with victory over FC Copenhagen.
Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third [Video]

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester. It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.

Mourinho 'upset' with VAR after Spurs and United draw 1-1 [Video]

Mourinho 'upset' with VAR after Spurs and United draw 1-1

Jose Mourinho harsh on VAR as Tottenham Hotspur were denied a Premier League victory against Manchester United due to a late penalty.

Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wasrumoured to want to leave Stamford Bridge, including Arsenal, ManchesterUnited, Barcelona, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami. However, the winger istipped to sign a new contract with Chelsea this week, despite being offeredonly a two-year extension instead of his preferred three. Manchester Unitedare still poised to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, although he has beenwarned he would not be a certain starter for the Red Devils every week, TheIndependent reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to sign Grealish evenif United complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Unitedare likely to have to up their ante from their initial £90m bid for Sancho,but will not meet Dortmund’s desired £110m, the Daily Mail says. The OldTrafford club will likely be also forced to go above their envisaged £50m tosign Grealish now that Villa will stay in the Premier League, but at leastChampions League qualification has given Solskjaer more spending power.

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish [Video]

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at claiming a return to the Champions League.United will be able to secure fourth place in the league so long as they claim a point in the final game of the season against Leicester on Sunday.

Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford [Video]

Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford

Captain Joe Root hailed Ben Stokes after his starring role as England beat the West Indies by 113 runs in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford.Stokes followed up his superb first-innings 176 by posting 78 not out on the final day to help the hosts to a lead of 311, then claimed two wickets as they bowled their opponents out for 198 and levelled the #raisethebat series at 1-1.

