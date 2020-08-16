|
Sevilla 2-1 Manchester United: De Jong fires Sevilla into Europa League final
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Luuk de Jong fired Sevilla into another Europa League final as the LaLiga side won 2-1 in Cologne to shatter Manchester United’s hopes of silverware. Winners of this competition in 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sevilla took another stride towards glory after resisting heavy pressure from United in this semi-final. United went ahead with a Bruno Fernandes […]
