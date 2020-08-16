Sevilla 2-1 Manchester United: De Jong fires Sevilla into Europa League final

Sevilla beat Manchester United by 2-1 in the Europa League semifinals on Sunday and will face Inter Milan in the final. Bruno Fernandes scored the opening goal...

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire: Losing is not acceptable Manchester United made it an unwanted hat-trick of semi-final defeats this season after losing 2-1 in the Europa League to Sevilla. After losing in the last four...

Mid-Day 3 days ago



