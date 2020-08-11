Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran's judiciary calls to file lawsuit against ex-US envoy Brian Hook

WorldNews Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Iran's judiciary calls to file lawsuit against ex-US envoy Brian HookAn Iranian deputy judiciary chief called on the Islamic Republic's prosecutor to file a lawsuit against the now former US special representative of Iran Brian Hook for allegedly threatening Iranian military officials with assassination, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported Monday. “The prosecutor is required to issue an indictment against Brian Hook because he was the sponsor of the plan to exert maximum pressure against Iran, prevent Iran’s access to its financial resources, impose secondary sanctions...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brian Hook Brian Hook American government official

US Iran envoy Brian Hook standing down, Elliott Abrams to take on the role

 WASHINGTON: Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post and US Venezuela envoy Elliott Abrams will add Iran to his role "following a transition period" with Hook,..
WorldNews

Elliott Abrams named special representative for Iran

 Brian Hook, the administration's longtime Iran expert, is leaving.
CBS News

Iran Envoy Brian Hook, a ‘Survivor’ on Trump’s Team, to Quit

 The exit of Brian Hook, the State Department’s special envoy for Iran, most likely rules out nuclear diplomacy with Tehran before November.
NYTimes.com
US envoy in Qatar: Gulf dispute 'gone on too long' [Video]

US envoy in Qatar: Gulf dispute 'gone on too long'

On a visit to Doha, American special envoy Brian Hook says Qatar blockade continues to 'harm shared regional interests'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Islamic republic Islamic republic Theocratic republic based on Islamic law

Iran’s UN envoy: Security Council must reject US bullying, unilateralism

 Iran’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations says the world body’s Security Council must resist bullying efforts by the United States that aims to..
WorldNews
Silent protest held outside UN highlighting the plight of Christian persecution in Pakistan [Video]

Silent protest held outside UN highlighting the plight of Christian persecution in Pakistan

A silent demonstration was held infront of the United Nations Office in Geneva alongside Broken Chair to raise a voice in solidarity to eradicate the malicious blasphemy law and forced conversions in Pakistan. The ongoing mistreatment of Christians and other religious minorities in Pakistan is an issue of immense importance that nevertheless still receives scant attention from the UN or international human rights organisations. Christians and other religious minorities in Pakistan have been treated as second-class citizens, their constitution legally bars religious minorities from high government offices. The country's Christian community continues to suffer discrimination, intolerance and instances of outright persecution. Religious places like churches have become an easy target for Christian persecution. According to the protesters, Christians, Hindus, and other religious minorities in the Islamic Republic are routinely subjected to multiple forms of discrimination and harassment. In 2020, Pakistan has ranked fifth on the Open Doors USA World Watch List of the top 50 countries where Christians are persecuted for their faith.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Fars News Agency Fars News Agency Iranian news agency

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump - Fars news [Video]

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump - Fars news

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday, according to the Fars news agency. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

US Iran envoy Brian Hook standing down, Elliott Abrams to take on the role

US Iran envoy Brian Hook standing down, Elliott Abrams to take on the role WASHINGTON: Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post and US Venezuela envoy Elliott Abrams will add Iran to his role "following a transition period" with Hook,...
WorldNews Also reported by •NYTimes.comJapan TodayHaaretzVOA NewsFOXNews.comJerusalem PostnewKerala.com

Is Iran’s regime pleased with US envoy Hook’s departure or worried?

 Brian Hook is leaving the position of Iran envoy after two years without having accomplished the US goal.
Jerusalem Post

Iran says US envoys all the same 'they bite off more than they can chew'

 A senior Iranian official said on Friday there was no difference between the outgoing and incoming U.S. special envoys for Iran because American officials...
Zee News Also reported by •Haaretz

Tweets about this