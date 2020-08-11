|
Iran's judiciary calls to file lawsuit against ex-US envoy Brian Hook
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
An Iranian deputy judiciary chief called on the Islamic Republic's prosecutor to file a lawsuit against the now former US special representative of Iran Brian Hook for allegedly threatening Iranian military officials with assassination, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported Monday. “The prosecutor is required to issue an indictment against Brian Hook because he was the sponsor of the plan to exert maximum pressure against Iran, prevent Iran’s access to its financial resources, impose secondary sanctions...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brian Hook American government official
US Iran envoy Brian Hook standing down, Elliott Abrams to take on the roleWASHINGTON: Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post and US Venezuela envoy Elliott Abrams will add Iran to his role "following a transition period" with Hook,..
WorldNews
Elliott Abrams named special representative for IranBrian Hook, the administration's longtime Iran expert, is leaving.
CBS News
Iran Envoy Brian Hook, a ‘Survivor’ on Trump’s Team, to QuitThe exit of Brian Hook, the State Department’s special envoy for Iran, most likely rules out nuclear diplomacy with Tehran before November.
NYTimes.com
US envoy in Qatar: Gulf dispute 'gone on too long'
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Islamic republic Theocratic republic based on Islamic law
Iran’s UN envoy: Security Council must reject US bullying, unilateralismIran’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations says the world body’s Security Council must resist bullying efforts by the United States that aims to..
WorldNews
Silent protest held outside UN highlighting the plight of Christian persecution in Pakistan
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01Published
Fars News Agency Iranian news agency
Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump - Fars news
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this