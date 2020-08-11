Angelina Jolie wants new judge in Brad Pitt divorce case after questions raised about impartiality

Global  
 

Angelina Jolie has requested a new private judge to oversee her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt after raising concerns about impartiality.

The Hollywood couple announced its separation back in 2016, and the actors officially became single again in April 2019 after obtaining a bifurcated judgment, which ended their marriage but gave them time to tie up loose ends on a financial settlement and custody issues regarding their six kids.

They hired a private court official to handle the ongoing proceedings, but on Monday, the Maleficent star asked for Judge John W. Ouderkirk to be removed from their case, citing issues regarding his other business engagements with one of Pitt’s attorneys, Anne C. Kiley.

In paperwork filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, she argued Ouderkirk had “failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship between the judge and Respondent’s counsel.”

Jolie also claims Kiley “actively advocated for Judge Ouderkirk’s financial interests in — over the opposing party’s opposition — to have his appointment (and his ability to continue to receive fees) extended in a high profile case.”

Representatives for Pitt’s legal team, led by Lance Spiegel, have yet to comment on the filing.
