Trump attacks Kamala Harris over Kavanaugh hearings in first remarks since she was named Biden's running mate

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Trump's comments come after the Biden campaign announced Harris as his running mate this fall.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Reps. Karen Bass, Katie Porter Floated As Potential Replacements for Sen. Kamala Harris

Reps. Karen Bass, Katie Porter Floated As Potential Replacements for Sen. Kamala Harris 02:36

 Now that California Sen. Kamala Harris has been named presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate for the 2020 election, the question many are now asking is who would fill her senate seat if they win.

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator from California

How the Biden-Harris ticket will impact the 2020 race

 Prominent politicians, celebrities and activists are praising Joe Biden's historic choice for a running mate. Senator Kamala Harris could become the country's..
CBS News

Trump goes after Kamala Harris with familiar insults

 President Trump is going on the offensive after Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential nominee. CBS News' Skyler Henry joins CBSN's..
CBS News
Trump ran Obama economy 'into the ground': Harris [Video]

Trump ran Obama economy 'into the ground': Harris

Now presumptive Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday came out swinging against President Donald Trump, but had an optimistic outlook for America, vowing to work "for the people."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published

Biden and Harris give first speech as running mates

 Joe Biden on Wednesday explained to America why he picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, as Harris made her case for removing and defeating the president. Ed..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump attacks Harris after Biden chooses her as running mate

 President Trump is testing out attacks against the newly-minted Biden-Harris team and trying to weaken Biden's lead in the polls among suburban voters. Weijia..
CBS News
Case against Trump, Pence 'open and shut' -Harris [Video]

Case against Trump, Pence 'open and shut' -Harris

Democrat Kamala Harris made her campaign-trail debut as Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate on Wednesday, criticizing Republican Donald Trump for mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic and making an urgent argument for a Biden administration.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee


Brett Kavanaugh Brett Kavanaugh Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

‘Nasty’, ‘Mean’, ‘Horrible’, ‘Disrespectful’: Trump unloads on Kamala Harris

 WASHINGTON: US President led the Republican and rightwing attack on Democratic vice-presidential nominee on Tuesday, calling her “nasty” (repeatedly),..
WorldNews
'I'm surprised': Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris as VP candidate [Video]

'I'm surprised': Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris as VP candidate

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Kamala Harris, after Joe Biden picked her as his running mate for the US Presidential polls scheduled for later this year. President Donald Trump said he was 'a little surprised' that Democratic challenger Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, saying she had been 'nasty' to the former vice president in primary debates. 'I was more surprised than anything else because she did so poorly,' Trump said during a briefing at the White House. Trump also attacked Harris for her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh over sexual misconduct allegations during his Senate confirmation hearings to join the Supreme Court. Harris has now become the first Black woman and first Asian-American on a major party presidential ticket. She is known to be an aggressive campaigner and has won statewide elections three times in California. She built her early career as district attorney of San Francisco and was elected as the state’s attorney general. Watch this video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:56Published
Trump 'surprised' over Biden's choice of 'nasty' Harris [Video]

Trump 'surprised' over Biden's choice of 'nasty' Harris

US President Donald Trump says he is 'surprised' by Democratic rival JoeBiden's choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate for this year's election.Mr Trump said Ms Harris had been 'nasty' to Mr Biden, and to Mr Trump'scontroversial Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh during his Senateconfirmation hearing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published
U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Hold First Event As Running Mates [Video]

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Hold First Event As Running Mates

The event comes a day after Biden made the announcement he had chosen Harris.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:57Published
Asian American votes could be impactful come November's election [Video]

Asian American votes could be impactful come November's election

With Senator Kamala Harris picked to be Joe Biden’s running mate, what does this mean for one of the fastest-growing voting ethnic groups?

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:44Published
Joe Biden introduces Kamala Harris as running mate [Video]

Joe Biden introduces Kamala Harris as running mate

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hold first event together as 2020 Democratic ticket.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 34:56Published

Ben Shapiro says Trump should be 'overjoyed': He's now running against Kamala Harris, not Biden

 President Trump should be "overjoyed" that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden "made the strategic blunder" of tapping Sen. Kamala Harris, Ben Shapiro...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News

Trump goes after Kamala Harris with familiar insults

 President Trump is going on the offensive after Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential nominee. CBS News' Skyler Henry joins CBSN's...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Knock Trump for Contributing ‘Not Once, but Twice’ to Previous Kamala Harris Campaigns (Video)

‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Knock Trump for Contributing ‘Not Once, but Twice’ to Previous Kamala Harris Campaigns (Video) “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski went after President Donald Trump Wednesday while they discussed presumed Democratic nominee Joe...
The Wrap


