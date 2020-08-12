|
Damian Lillard does it again with 61 points as Blazers clinch spot in West play-in
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Damian Lillard tied his career high with 61 points as the Blazers held off the Mavs to move into eighth place and clinch a spot in the West play-in.
Damian Lillard American basketball player
Dame Time strikes: Inside Damian Lillard's clutch 51-point night to lead Blazers past SixersDamian Lillard hit clutch bucket after clutch bucket when the Blazers needed them most in a 51-point explosion to defeat the Sixers.
USATODAY.com
Blazers' Damian Lillard claps back at Clippers' Patrick Beverley and Paul George for tauntsBlazers star Damian Lillard didn't hold back after the Clippers' Patrick Beverley and Paul George taunted him for missing a pair of late free throws.
USATODAY.com
Portland Trail Blazers Professional basketball team based in Portland, Oregon
Dallas Mavericks American professional basketball team based in Dallas, Texas
