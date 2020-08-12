Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Damian Lillard does it again with 61 points as Blazers clinch spot in West play-in

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Damian Lillard tied his career high with 61 points as the Blazers held off the Mavs to move into eighth place and clinch a spot in the West play-in.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe on Damian Lillard's missed those free throws against Clippers & victory over 76ers

Shannon Sharpe on Damian Lillard's missed those free throws against Clippers & victory over 76ers 02:28

 After Damian Lillard missed two late-game free throws and a 3-pointer against the Clippers on Saturday that had him beefing on social media with Paul George and Patrick Beverly, Lillard bounced back in a big way last night against the 76ers. Lillard dropped 51 points, including 18 in the 4th quarter....

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Damian Lillard Damian Lillard American basketball player

Dame Time strikes: Inside Damian Lillard's clutch 51-point night to lead Blazers past Sixers

 Damian Lillard hit clutch bucket after clutch bucket when the Blazers needed them most in a 51-point explosion to defeat the Sixers.
USATODAY.com

Blazers' Damian Lillard claps back at Clippers' Patrick Beverley and Paul George for taunts

 Blazers star Damian Lillard didn't hold back after the Clippers' Patrick Beverley and Paul George taunted him for missing a pair of late free throws.
USATODAY.com

Portland Trail Blazers Portland Trail Blazers Professional basketball team based in Portland, Oregon


Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks American professional basketball team based in Dallas, Texas

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Damian Lillard once again proved he's a better player than Russell Westbrook [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Damian Lillard once again proved he's a better player than Russell Westbrook

Last night the Portland Trail Blazers came out on top against the Houston Rockets, effectively ending the Rockets winning streak in the bubble. Colin Cowherd explains why this proves Trail Blazers'..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:54Published

Related news from verified sources

How Damian Lillard took advantage of Kristaps Porzingis to tie his career-high with 61 points in Blazers' win

 Lillard became the first Blazers player to score 50-plus points in two straight games
CBS Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Colin Cowherd: Damian Lillard once again proved he's a better player than Russell Westbrook

Colin Cowherd: Damian Lillard once again proved he's a better player than Russell Westbrook Last night the Portland Trail Blazers came out on top against the Houston Rockets, effectively ending the Rockets winning streak in the bubble. Colin Cowherd...
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Dame Time strikes: Inside Damian Lillard's clutch 51-point night to lead Blazers past Sixers

 Damian Lillard hit clutch bucket after clutch bucket when the Blazers needed them most in a 51-point explosion to defeat the Sixers.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

AhnFireDigital

Ahn Fire Digital Damian Lillard’s Sister Goes After Paul George’s ‘Stripper’ Girlfriend, Who Savagely Claps Back With Fat Joke: https://t.co/GGKCSkCRSj 2 days ago

Ardm25

I Gede Abiradama Sudayasa RT @usatodaynba: Damian Lillard engaged in a war of words with Patrick Beverley and Paul George after the Clippers defeated the Blazers tha… 3 days ago

usatodaynba

USA TODAY NBA Damian Lillard engaged in a war of words with Patrick Beverley and Paul George after the Clippers defeated the Blaz… https://t.co/CNRhS3dsh0 3 days ago

iheartwestbrook

Brenda Hawkins RT @usatodaynba: Damian Lillard engaged in a war of words with Patrick Beverley and Paul George after the Clippers-Blazers game that then s… 3 days ago

USACONTESTSONL1

USACONTESTSONLINE Blazers' Damian Lillard claps back at Clippers' Patrick Beverley and Paul George for taunts https://t.co/luIw4Fj8Yy https://t.co/7jLg6KeQHa 3 days ago

24hrnewsworld

24HRSNEWSWORLD.COM Blazers' Damian Lillard claps back at Clippers' Patrick Beverley and Paul George for taunts https://t.co/7W78zaxcSb https://t.co/dyaAevf6KG 3 days ago

usatodaynba

USA TODAY NBA Damian Lillard engaged in a war of words with Patrick Beverley and Paul George after the Clippers-Blazers game that… https://t.co/JtvHHxGzdV 3 days ago

shopworldoffers

shopworldoffers Blazers’ Damian Lillard claps back at Clippers’ Patrick Beverley and Paul George for taunts https://t.co/t664yC1Yhx 3 days ago