Damian Lillard does it again with 61 points as Blazers clinch spot in West play-in

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 2 days ago Shannon Sharpe on Damian Lillard's missed those free throws against Clippers & victory over 76ers 02:28 After Damian Lillard missed two late-game free throws and a 3-pointer against the Clippers on Saturday that had him beefing on social media with Paul George and Patrick Beverly, Lillard bounced back in a big way last night against the 76ers. Lillard dropped 51 points, including 18 in the 4th quarter....