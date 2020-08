How to watch the 2020 NBA Playoffs Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )





· The 2019-20 NBA season officially resumed on July 30 with 22 teams quarantined at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

· The 2020 NBA Playoffs began on August 17 after the Portland Trail Blazers claimed the final playoff spot with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies in a decisive play-in game.

·... · The 2019-20 NBA season officially resumed on July 30 with 22 teams quarantined at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.· The 2020 NBA Playoffs began on August 17 after the Portland Trail Blazers claimed the final playoff spot with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies in a decisive play-in game. 👓 View full article