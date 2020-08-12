|
QAnon conspiracy theory supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene wins primary runoff in Georgia
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Greene has made headlines for her Islamophobic and antisemitic comments, as well as for claims that Black people aren't discriminated against.
Islamophobia Fear, hatred of, or prejudice against the Islamic religion or Muslims generally
