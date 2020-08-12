Global  
 

QAnon conspiracy theory supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene wins primary runoff in Georgia

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Greene has made headlines for her Islamophobic and antisemitic comments, as well as for claims that Black people aren't discriminated against.
 The GOP could be set for it’s first openly supportive QAnon member of Congress if a Georgia candidate wins her primary runoff and in November as well. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

