What's going on with the post office? Here's what we know

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump has offered conflicting statements about supplementary funding for the U.S. Postal Service.
News video: Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding

Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding 02:24

 [NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, as he vowed to block money to facilitate mail-in voting. Colette Luke has the latest.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Trump says he wouldn't rule out more funding for Postal Service

 But he still voiced opposition to billions in funding because it would help with the expansion of mail-in voting.
CBS News

President Trump requests mail-in ballot for upcoming Florida primary, despite rhetoric

 President Trump and Melania Trump requested vote-by-mail ballots for Florida's primary, according to the Palm Beach County elections website.
USATODAY.com

US election: Donald Trump suggests Kamala Harris, a US citizen, is ineligible to be vice president

 Donald Trump has turned birther again, suggesting the Democratic Party's nominee for vice president, Kamala Harris, might be ineligible for the job.Joe Biden..
New Zealand Herald

President Donald Trump is helping middle-class Americans

 Opposing View: Executive actions designed to relieve financial stress, writes Stephen Moore, member of President Trump's economic recovery task force.
USATODAY.com
Trump open to USPS funds as part of 'overall bill' [Video]

Trump open to USPS funds as part of 'overall bill'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not veto coronavirus legislation that included funding for the U.S. Postal Service.

Trump opposes extra funds for U.S. Postal Service to aid with mail-in voting

 President Trump is opposing the Democrats' calls for additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, as coronavirus relief talks remain stalled on Capitol Hill...
CBS News

Postmaster general under fire over Amazon stock holdings

Postmaster general Louis DeJoy is under fire over a new CNN report that shows he holds stock options in Amazon, an..
The Verge

