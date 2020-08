Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea



NORTH KOREA β€” North Korea promises to protect its citizens from outside forces, but perhaps the coronavirus may pose the biggest risk to the hermit kingdom. Pyongyang's mouthpiece, KCNA reported.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:00 Published 2 weeks ago

N. Korea 'emergency' over suspected COVID-19 case



A border city in North Korea has been locked down after a person suspected to have the new coronavirus was reported to have returned from South Korea in what, if confirmed, would be the first case.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59 Published 3 weeks ago