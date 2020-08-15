US Postal Service: Mail-in votes may not be counted in time for election
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () Voters may not have their votes counted in time for the November election after the US Postal Service chief warned of delays. Postmaster Louis DeJoy, a Donald Trump ally, has come under scrutiny over his financial ties.
[NFA] A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns about mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Colette Luke has the latest.
Former President Barack Obama said on Friday he worries about protecting the integrity of November's election in view of efforts by President Donald Trump to "kneecap" the U.S. Postal Service to limit..
[NFA] Ahead of a presidential election that could see up to half of U.S. voters cast their ballots by mail, the U.S. Postal Service is warning some states that they need to provide more time for those..