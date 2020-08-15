Global  
 

US Postal Service: Mail-in votes may not be counted in time for election

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Voters may not have their votes counted in time for the November election after the US Postal Service chief warned of delays. Postmaster Louis DeJoy, a Donald Trump ally, has come under scrutiny over his financial ties.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: U.S. postal service shakeup sparks election fears

U.S. postal service shakeup sparks election fears 02:06

 [NFA] A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns about mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Colette Luke has the latest.

US Postal Service Warns California, 45 Other States On Mail Ballots [Video]

US Postal Service Warns California, 45 Other States On Mail Ballots

The U.S. Postal Service has warned California and 45 states and the District of Columbia it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:39Published
Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service [Video]

Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service

Former President Barack Obama said on Friday he worries about protecting the integrity of November's election in view of efforts by President Donald Trump to "kneecap" the U.S. Postal Service to limit..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:34Published
USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots [Video]

USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots

[NFA] Ahead of a presidential election that could see up to half of U.S. voters cast their ballots by mail, the U.S. Postal Service is warning some states that they need to provide more time for those..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:05Published

US 2020: Postal service warns of delays in mail-in vote count

 The agency warns that millions of mail-in votes may not arrive on time to be counted by election day.
BBC News

Sen. Schumer: Trump Has Wanted to Destroy Postal Service for a Long Time

 President Donald Trump has wanted to destroy the U.S. Postal Office for a long time, and his motivation this time is the 2020 presidential election, according to...
Newsmax Also reported by •BBC News

Trump admits to blocking cash to USPS to stop mail-in votes

 President Donald Trump frankly acknowledged on Thursday that he's starving the US Postal Service (USPS) of money in order to make it harder to process an...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

