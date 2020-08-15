Global  
 

'I have more Indians than she has': Donald Trump takes a swipe at Kamala Harris

WorldNews Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
'I have more Indians than she has': Donald Trump takes a swipe at Kamala HarrisUS President Donald Trump attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, saying "no one will be safe in Biden's America" adding that the California Senator is a "step worse". "If Joe Biden would become the President, he will immediately pass...
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Some Bay Area Progressives Reluctant To Put Support Behind Harris

Some Bay Area Progressives Reluctant To Put Support Behind Harris 01:59

 Wilson Walker reports on how not all Bay Area Democrats are enthused about Sen. Kamala Harris being picked for VP (8-12-2020)

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Ads Attack Biden Through Deceptive Editing and Hyperbole

 We reviewed all of the Trump campaign’s television since June. Two-thirds contained clearly misleading claims or videos.
NYTimes.com

Postal Service warns states of critical mail-in voting delays

 The U.S. Postal Service sent letters to more than 40 states, warning that it cannot guarantee that all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive..
CBS News

How does USPS funding affect the 2020 election?

 New York Magazine national correspondent Gabriel Debenedetti joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the politics of the week, including the presumptive..
CBS News

Trump amplifies racist birther theory against Kamala Harris

 Senator Kamala Harris is taking aim at President Trump's criticisms of mail-in ballots, after Mr. Trump promoted a false and racist conspiracy theory over..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Kamala Harris Changes the Race While Trump Tells on Himself

 There were surprises this week that weren’t entirely shocking: Ms. Harris joined Joe Biden’s ticket and President Trump resurrected birtherism. Here’s what..
NYTimes.com

Trump gets endorsement of NYC police union

 President Donald Trump on Friday told hundreds of New York Police Department officers that "no one will be safe in Biden's America" if the former Democratic vice..
USATODAY.com
Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service [Video]

Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service

Former President Barack Obama said on Friday he worries about protecting the integrity of November's election in view of efforts by President Donald Trump to "kneecap" the U.S. Postal Service to limit Americans voting by mail during the pandemic. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris American politician

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 Kamala Harris is getting great reviews ... though certainly not from Donald Trump, and the divide over coronavirus is getting wider. So we gotta ask ...
TMZ.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Eye Opener: Democrats ready for all-virtual convention

 The Democratic National Convention is set to start next week with an all-virtual slate of speakers. Also, millions of Americans are likely to vote by mail this..
CBS News

Postal Service inspector general to probe changes to USPS made by Trump's postmaster general

 The Postal Service's inspector general has launched a probe into recent changes at post offices around the country as USPS warns states that mail-in ballots..
CBS News

California California State in the western United States

"One Tree Hill" star Hilarie Burton on finding a sense of community in upstate New York

 "One Tree Hill" star Hilarie Burton and her husband, fellow actor Jeffrey Dean, left California and Hollywood life behind for a new life in a small upstate New..
CBS News

Prince Harry and wife Meghan move into new California home

 Montecito real estate agenct Pippa Davis discusses the royal couple's choice of home. (Aug. 15)
 
USATODAY.com

California parents challenge school closure order

 A group of Calif. parents have filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom's order barring schools from opening for in-person instruction until their counties..
USATODAY.com

2/16: Severe winter weather chills economy; How much will federal aid help Calif. farmers?

 Frequent winter storms and below average temperatures across many parts of the U.S. have caused many cities and towns to see their costs rise over budget; and,..
CBS News

Watchdog calls top DHS appointments improper [Video]

Watchdog calls top DHS appointments improper

A U.S. government watchdog agency said on Friday that the appointments of two top homeland security officials in the administration of President Donald Trump were improper. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris [Video]

President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris

Debra Alfarone reports President Trump is refusing to knock down a conspiracy theory that Senator Harris is not constitutionally eligible to serve because her parents are immigrants.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published
Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship [Video]

Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2020 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published

