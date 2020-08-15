Global  
 

Biden-Harris ticket rakes in millions after running mate announcement

WorldNews Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Biden-Harris ticket rakes in millions after running mate announcementJoe Biden is seeing a massive surge in fundraising after announcing Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. On Thursday, the Democratic presidential ticket hauled in $48 million in just 48 hours. On Tuesday afternoon, Biden unveiled his pick for vice president after months of speculation and a grueling vetting and interview process. By choosing Harris, the campaign is making history with...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden Announces Senator Kamala Harris as VP Running Mate

Biden Announces Senator Kamala Harris as VP Running Mate 01:00

 Biden announced Harris as his running mate for the 2020 US Presidential election via text message and email to his supporters.

