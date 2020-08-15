|
Biden-Harris ticket rakes in millions after running mate announcement
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden is seeing a massive surge in fundraising after announcing Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. On Thursday, the Democratic presidential ticket hauled in $48 million in just 48 hours. On Tuesday afternoon, Biden unveiled his pick for vice president after months of speculation and a grueling vetting and interview process. By choosing Harris, the campaign is making history with...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
This year could see the most joyless election campaign in generations(CNN)These are serious times. Joe Biden's official rollout on Wednesday of his vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, could hardly have gone more smoothly: The..
WorldNews
How does USPS funding affect the 2020 election?New York Magazine national correspondent Gabriel Debenedetti joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the politics of the week, including the presumptive..
CBS News
'I have more Indians than she has': Donald Trump takes a swipe at Kamala HarrisUS President Donald Trump attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, saying "no one will be safe in Biden's America"..
WorldNews
Kamala Harris Changes the Race While Trump Tells on HimselfThere were surprises this week that weren’t entirely shocking: Ms. Harris joined Joe Biden’s ticket and President Trump resurrected birtherism. Here’s what..
NYTimes.com
Kamala Harris American politician
Kamala Harris, Daughter of Immigrants, Is the Face of America’s Demographic ShiftHer parents’ arrival to Berkeley as young graduate students was the beginning of a historic wave of immigration from outside Europe that would change the..
NYTimes.com
Trump amplifies racist birther theory against Kamala HarrisSenator Kamala Harris is taking aim at President Trump's criticisms of mail-in ballots, after Mr. Trump promoted a false and racist conspiracy theory over..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump Campaign Makes Huge Digital Ad Buy During Democratic ConventionThe Trump campaign is trying to make sure that Mr. Trump’s message will be almost impossible to miss even during the Democrats’ biggest week.
NYTimes.com
Eye Opener: Democrats ready for all-virtual conventionThe Democratic National Convention is set to start next week with an all-virtual slate of speakers. Also, millions of Americans are likely to vote by mail this..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this