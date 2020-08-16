|
Coronavirus: Public Health England 'to be replaced'
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is to announce a new body this week, according to the Sunday Telegraph.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Matt Hancock British Conservative politician
Coronavirus: Matt Hancock to scrap Public Health England and set up new organisation for pandemic, reports sayNew institute will reportedly be 'effective' next month ahead of potential second wave
Independent
Coronavirus: Halt 'failing' Serco's new contract to run test-and-trace services, Labour says'The stakes are too high to tolerate failure in either the operation or the design of this crucial public service', Matt Hancock told
Independent
Matt Hancock announces new Covid-19 testing programme
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:53Published
Hancock defends new restrictions for northern England
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:39Published
Public Health England Executive agency in UK health system
Government accused of 'passing the buck' with reported plan to scrap Public Health EnglandLayla Moran calls for 'full transparency', while experts raise concerns over timing
Independent
Coronavirus: 'Very low' risks to children mean school reopenings are safe, expert saysPublic Health England research finds 'very little evidence' of coronavirus transmission where pupils have returned
Independent
Public Health England warn of increased risk for those overweight
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this