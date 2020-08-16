Global  
 

Rebel Wilson highlights weight loss in sunny selfie from her 'year of health'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 August 2020
'Pitch Perfect' star Rebel Wilson is working on getting healthy in 2020. See how she's doing so far in a new selfie she shared to Instagram.
Rebel Wilson has angered animal rights activists after posting footage of herself working out with a wombat during a visit to a zoo in Sydney.

Rebel Wilson hates that men get very "intimidated" by her because she is a comedienne.

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has recently been slimming down and has dubbed 2020 her "year of health" in order to shed the pounds.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came after the Ranchi lad's announcement of retirement from international cricket. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post on August 15. India's one of the finest captains left swarms of his fans heartbroken with the announcement. "CM Soren has suggested a farewell match. I think it is a great idea. I appeal to BCCI to organise a match in Ranchi," Bhattacharya said. Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur also spoke on Dhoni announcing retirement. Thakur is currently the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance. "Dhoni was an all-rounder, he has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. I wish him good luck, his fans will miss him. I think it's time to give opportunities to young players to play for India. Batsman Suresh Raina has also announced retirement. I extend my best wishes to both the cricketers," he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 15 appealed for a farewell match to witness legendary cricketer's and Ranchi lad MS Dhoni for one more time in blue jersey after his sudden announcement of retirement. Childhood coach of India's one of the finest captains, Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via Instagram post on August 15, leaving swarm of his fans heartbroken. Speaking to ANI, MS Dhoni's childhood coach Chanchal spoke on the Jharkhand CM suggesting a farewell match for Dhoni who announced retirement from international cricket. He said, "It is a great idea. I appeal to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to organise a match in Ranchi."

Rebel Wilson has claimed she was "paid a lot of money" to stay "bigger", as she spoke about her decision to embark on a health journey.

 Rebel Wilson is once again showing off her slimmed-down figure amid her ongoing “year of health." 
Rebel Wilson's weight loss: Four tricks behind 18kg weight loss On New Near's Day Rebel Wilson said that 2020 would be a "year of health mission"."I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the...
