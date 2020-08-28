Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rebel Wilson Shares an Update on Her Weight Loss "Goal" as She Continues Her "Year of Health"

E! Online Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
She's not backing down! Rebel Wilson is on her way to a healthier lifestyle and she's just getting started. The actress has been very vocal this year about her journey towards her...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: '8kg's to go': Rebel Wilson flaunts weight loss progress

'8kg's to go': Rebel Wilson flaunts weight loss progress 01:15

 Rebel Wilson is only eight kilograms from her goal weight of 75kgs.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teenager raises money to support himself after parents pass away within a month of each other [Video]

Teenager raises money to support himself after parents pass away within a month of each other

In March, Roberto Tobias Jr., a 17-year-old resident of Astoria and a rising senior at Frank McCourt High School in Manhattan.contracted COVID-19, along with his family.“Over the span of a few weeks,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:05Published
Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19

Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus . Their experiences..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Rebel Wilson Shares New Photos & Reveals How Close She is to Her Goal Weight!

 Rebel Wilson has been on a “Year of Health” journey and she is glowing in these new photos that she posted to Instagram. The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect...
Just Jared


Tweets about this