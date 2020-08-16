Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Crown: Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in final series

BBC News Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The Australian actress will take over from Emma Corrin for the final two seasons of the Netflix show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Meet the new Lady Di: Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in The Crown

Meet the new Lady Di: Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in The Crown 01:10

 Elizabeth Debicki is set to star as Princess Diana in 'The Crown' for seasons five and six, joining Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, and Lesley Manville.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Elizabeth Debicki Elizabeth Debicki Australian actress


Diana, Princess of Wales Diana, Princess of Wales Princess of Wales

The British monarchy is a game. Harry and Meghan didn’t want to play

 What is required of the British monarchy? The answer is obvious, though it is both painful and embarrassing to admit: It is a willingness to be consumed...
WorldNews
New Musical About Princess Diana Is Hitting Netflix Prior To Broadway [Video]

New Musical About Princess Diana Is Hitting Netflix Prior To Broadway

"Diana; A New Musical" about the late Diana, Princess of Wales has had to make some major changes due to COVID-19. With Broadway shut down because of the pandemic, live shows have had to make adjustments. Producers of the show have announced it will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of the Broadway opening. The show had begun previews and was scheduled to open on March 31 at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. The musical is now set to open on Broadway on May 25, 2021.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
Princess Diana musical to air on Netflix before Broadway opening [Video]

Princess Diana musical to air on Netflix before Broadway opening

'Diana,' starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, was expected to open on March 31, but has now been moved to May 25, 2021, because of COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Netflix Netflix American technology and media services provider and production company

Hans Zimmer created an extended version of Netflix’s ‘ta-dum’ sound for theaters

 Photo by Niko Tavernise / Netflix

Netflix’s “dun dun” sound that plays before an original movie is pretty familiar, but in order to spice it up..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip for the final two series of 'The Crown' [Video]

Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip for the final two series of 'The Crown'

Neflix have confirmed in a tweet that Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip for the final two seasons of 'The Crown'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Lesley Manville so excited for Princess Margaret role in The Crown final season [Video]

Lesley Manville so excited for Princess Margaret role in The Crown final season

Lesley Manville can't wait to start playing "wonderful woman" Princess Margaret in The Crown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Deandre Ayton spent $7K on clothes on Netflix's 'Droppin Cash Los Angeles' before rookie year

 Before his rookie year, Deandre Ayton filmed an episode on "Droppin Cash Los Angeles" that aired on Netflix in August 2019 before his second NBA season.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •Business Insider

'The Umbrella Academy' Might Set an Incredible New Record at Netflix!

 The Umbrella Academy is one of Netflix‘s current most popular offerings – and it’s on the way to set a record! The second season of the hit series has sat...
Just Jared

How to watch Netflix on your Xbox One console in 6 simple steps

How to watch Netflix on your Xbox One console in 6 simple steps ** · *You can watch Netflix on an Xbox One by downloading the Netflix app from the Microsoft Store.* · *The Netflix app on Xbox One is free to download,...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Next Web

Tweets about this