The Crown: Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in final series

New Musical About Princess Diana Is Hitting Netflix Prior To Broadway



"Diana; A New Musical" about the late Diana, Princess of Wales has had to make some major changes due to COVID-19. With Broadway shut down because of the pandemic, live shows have had to make adjustments. Producers of the show have announced it will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of the Broadway opening. The show had begun previews and was scheduled to open on March 31 at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. The musical is now set to open on Broadway on May 25, 2021.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31 Published on January 1, 1970