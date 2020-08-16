|
The Crown: Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in final series
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The Australian actress will take over from Emma Corrin for the final two seasons of the Netflix show.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Elizabeth Debicki Australian actress
Diana, Princess of Wales Princess of Wales
The British monarchy is a game. Harry and Meghan didn’t want to playWhat is required of the British monarchy? The answer is obvious, though it is both painful and embarrassing to admit: It is a willingness to be consumed...
WorldNews
New Musical About Princess Diana Is Hitting Netflix Prior To Broadway
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Princess Diana musical to air on Netflix before Broadway opening
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Netflix American technology and media services provider and production company
Hans Zimmer created an extended version of Netflix’s ‘ta-dum’ sound for theatersPhoto by Niko Tavernise / Netflix
Netflix’s “dun dun” sound that plays before an original movie is pretty familiar, but in order to spice it up..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this