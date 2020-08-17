Global  
 

Democrats fight back in Postal Service showdown with Trump

Monday, 17 August 2020
Democrats fight back in Postal Service showdown with Trump(CNN)Democrats are launching an emergency effort to thwart what they warn is President Donald Trump's attempt to squeeze the US Postal Service -- one of the country's most beloved institutions -- to suppress the vote in November's election. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on the House to return to Washington, likely next weekend, for an unheard of session during presidential convention season. Democrats have also demanded that new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testify on August 24 to answer charges that his controversial new policy changes are intended to deliberately slow voting by mail. The long feared post-Election Day showdown involving Trump's false claims about voting fraud is already...
