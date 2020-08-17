Melania Trump twice refuses to take Donald's hand in awkward Air Force One clip Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





A new video has emerged of Melania Trump refusing to take the hand of her husband, U.S. President Donald Trump, as the pair disembarked from the presidential jet Air Force One.



The clip was filmed as the couple and their son Barron landed from New Jersey at Washington D.C.’s Joint Andrews air base on Sunday.



In the clip, Melania can be seen descending the steps, the wind swirling. As she tries to make sure her dress doesn’t shift upwards, her husband can be seen reaching for her hand. He tries once with no luck, and then a second time, which she also turns down. Finally, he quits.



As usual, eagle-eyed social media users had been watching the couple’s every move, and some saw Melania, 50, giving Donald, 74, the brush-off. For others, she was simply trying to manage her attire.







“How unpopular is Donald Trump?” Bill Palmer of the anti-Trump Palmer Report blog remarked. “Even Melania has stopped pretending she gives a damn about him.”



Others were quick to point out, in Palmer’s replies, that because it was such a blustery day, the first lady was simply trying to keep an eye on her dress. One remarked: “Or she’s trying to keep her dress down from wind. But you keep doing you.”



One said “she can’t hold his hand, her bag, and the rail at the same time. it’s windy, her skirt was about to show all and she just had to get down the stairs,” but another shot back: “Believe me, when a woman wants to hold the hand of the love of her life, she will do everything possible to make it happen. She clearly was avoiding the physical contact.”



The Evening Standard reports Melania has previous when it comes to such snubs; in January in New Orleans, she took her hand away from Trump as they were on the field before a college football game.



The Trumps were making their way home from the funeral of Trump’s brother Robert, 71, who died Saturday in New York City.



