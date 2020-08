Melania Trump refuses to hold husband Donald's hand - again Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Maybe holding hands just isn't Melania Trump's thing.The United States First Lady has once again appeared to refuse to hold the hand of her husband, Donald.The pair and son Barron were seen stepping down from Air Force One at... Maybe holding hands just isn't Melania Trump's thing.The United States First Lady has once again appeared to refuse to hold the hand of her husband, Donald.The pair and son Barron were seen stepping down from Air Force One at... 👓 View full article