First Lady pledges husband will fight coronavirus

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Melania Trump's RNC address was her first sustained public appearance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. "Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic," she said. (Aug. 25)
 
Reflecting on protests over racial injustice in the United States, first lady Melania Trump in her address at the RNC on Tuesday called on Americans to "take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives."

Speaking before a largely maskless audience in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden at the virtual RNC on Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump said her husband wouldn't "rest" until there's a viable treatment or vaccination for the coronavirus.

 Republicans sought to show a softer side to Donald Trump, with remarks from a Maine lobsterman, a Wisconsin dairy farmer and first lady Melania Trump.
 The party conference's second night will also hear from presidential children Eric and Tiffany Trump.
 President Trump's four oldest children are delivering remarks during the four-day-long Republican National Convention.
Speaking to the American voter and to his father directly, President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump at the virtual RNC on Tuesday said he was proud to watch his father give the Democrats "hell" and that a vote for Trump is a vote for the American worker.

The UK would be first in line for a coronavirus vaccine developed by OxfordUniversity if it was proven to be effective, Downing Street has said. It comesafter reports Donald Trump is considering..

Researchers believe immunity to coronavirus might not be long-lasting, as the first confirmed case of reinfection was discovered in Hong Kong. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

With rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Kerala Water Transport Department has converted rescue boats into ambulances to help coronavirus patients reach hospitals. The boat ambulance..

 Mike Pompeo plunged into the heart of the 2020 presidential race Tuesday with a speech supporting Donald Trump's reelection. (Aug. 25)  
 Melania Trump's RNC address was her first sustained public appearance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. "Donald will not rest until he has done all he...
NBC News’ Chuck Todd: ‘Maybe a Sentence’ of Trump’s RNC Speech on Mail-in Voting Was Truthful (Video) NBC News’ Chuck Todd said Monday that if MSNBC were to air only the factual parts of President Donald Trump’s opening speech at Republican National...
