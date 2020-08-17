Manchester City to honour David Silva with statue at Etihad Stadium

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League



Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Jesus forced and then took advantage of two mistakes from RaphaelVarane to set up Raheem Sterling and then score himself in a 2-1 victory overthe Spanish champions at the Etihad Stadium. The result secured a 4-2aggregate win in the last-16 tie and booked City’s place in the last-eightmini-tournament in Lisbon, where they will play Lyon on Saturday week.

