Manchester City to honour David Silva with statue at Etihad Stadium
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
David Silva is to be honoured with a statue at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City have announced. The Spaniard will also have a training pitch named after him with a mosaic alongside it at the club’s City Football Academy complex. Silva, 34, saw his City career come to an end with Saturday’s Champions League...
