Man City legend Silva joins Real Sociedad
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Former Manchester City playmaker David Silva signs with La Liga side Real Sociedad.
David Silva Spanish association football player
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Real Sociedad Football Club located in San Sebastián, Spain
La Liga Top professional Spanish football division
