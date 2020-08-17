Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man City legend Silva joins Real Sociedad

BBC News Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Former Manchester City playmaker David Silva signs with La Liga side Real Sociedad.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Silva David Silva Spanish association football player

David Silva: Man City announce plans for statue at Etihad Stadium

 Manchester City reveal plans for a statue of David Silva at Etihad Stadium, after the Spanish playmaker's 10-year spell at the club ended.
BBC News

Manchester City to honour David Silva with statue at Etihad Stadium

 David Silva is to be honoured with a statue at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City have announced. The Spaniard will also have a training pitch named after him..
WorldNews

Man City icon Silva to get statue at Etihad Stadium

 Manchester City reveal plans for a statue of David Silva at Etihad Stadium, after the Spanish playmaker's 10-year spell at the club ended.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola admits little chance of David Silva staying at Man City [Video]

Pep Guardiola admits little chance of David Silva staying at Man City

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola admits there is little chance the club can persuade David Silva to stay.The Spaniard is leaving the club at the end of the season and appears determined to end on a high.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

The Best Moments of Vincent Kompany's Career

 Remembering Vincent Kompany's best moments from his career as the Manchester City legend announces his retirement. ......
WorldNews

Real Sociedad Real Sociedad Football Club located in San Sebastián, Spain

Barca's de Jong out with calf injury [Video]

Barca's de Jong out with calf injury

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is set to miss Tueaday's match against Athletic Bilbao due to a worse than feared calf injury, with Barcelona not giving a date for his return.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:41Published

La Liga La Liga Top professional Spanish football division

Rumours: Messi wants out at Barca, Neymar could return

 Barcelona star Lionel Messi apparently wants to leave the club immediately. Lionel Messi reportedly has no plans to hang around at Barcelona, while Neymar could..
WorldNews

Barcelona President Confirms Quique Setién Has Been Sacked

 Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has bluntly confirmed that manager Quique Setién has been sacked, with official confirmation expected in the coming..
WorldNews
Barcelona player tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Barcelona player tests positive for COVID-19

A Barcelona player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after reporting back for pre-season training, the La Liga side said in a statement on Wednesday (August

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:15Published
COVID-19: Portuguese club CD Aves in crisis as coronavirus wreaks financial havoc [Video]

COVID-19: Portuguese club CD Aves in crisis as coronavirus wreaks financial havoc

Even mighty FC Barcelona has had to implement a 70 percent wage cut during the suspension of La Liga as clubs across Europe battle with an economic downturn in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:20Published

Related videos from verified sources

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid [Video]

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Real Madrid train for Man City Champions League match [Video]

Real Madrid train for Man City Champions League match

Real Madrid players train at their Valdebebas base as they prepare for their Champions League match against Manchester City.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:32Published
Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout [Video]

Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout

Pep Guardiola hailed David Silva after the veteran Spaniard delivered an inspirational display in Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

CL: Lyon dump Manchester City in style with 3-1 win in quarters

CL: Lyon dump Manchester City in style with 3-1 win in quarters Moussa Dembele broke his Champions League drought in timely fashion in Lisbon on Saturday after Maxwel Cornet again proved a thorn in Man City's side with his...
Mid-Day

West Side Brewing partners with local nonprofit to create 'Braille Ale'

 West Side Brewing and the nonprofit Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) have partnered to launch a limited-edition beer with...
bizjournals

Negative side effects of opioids could be coming from users' own immune systems

 In addition to possibly developing opioid use disorder, those who take opioids long term can develop chronic inflammation and heightened pain sensitivity....
Science Daily


Tweets about this