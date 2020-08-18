Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Just Pardoned Susan B Anthony, Who Has Been Dead For 114 Years

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Trump Just Pardoned Susan B Anthony, Who Has Been Dead For 114 YearsPresident Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he intends to pardon the famous suffragist Susan B. Anthony, a century after women won the right to vote in the United States and 114 years after Anthony died. “She was never pardoned. Did you know that? She was never pardoned?” Trump said at a White House ceremony Tuesday, to scattered laughter and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Susan B. Anthony Susan B. Anthony 19th and 20th-century American women's rights activist

Trump says he will pardon women’s rights activist Susan B Anthony

 US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will posthumously pardon American social reformer and women’s rights activist Susan B Anthony, who was..
WorldNews

Trump to pardon suffrage leader Susan Anthony

 President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will pardon Susan B. Anthony, a women's suffrage leader arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only..
USATODAY.com

Trump to pardon women's voting pioneer Susan B Anthony

 The famous Suffragette was convicted by an all-male jury of illegally voting when women were barred.
BBC News

Trump to pardon Susan B. Anthony on anniversary of 19th Amendment

 Mr. Trump's announcement comes on the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Key takeaways from Senate's Russia investigation

 The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a new report outlining extensive contact between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives in the months..
CBS News

Democrats make case against Trump during first night of DNC

 On Monday night, Democrats -- and a number of Republicans -- rallied around Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention. Democratic strategist Lynda Tran and..
CBS News

Couple who pointed guns at protesters to speak at RNC

 This is not the first time the McCloskeys have been linked to the Trump campaign.
CBS News

Cardi B Rips Trump Supporters for Dancing to 'WAP'

 Cardi B ain't down to share wet-a** p****y with a group of Trump supporters who were dancing to her hit ... and she's calling them out for what she sees as a..
TMZ.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Postmaster general to testify in Congress as Trump denies ordering mail slowdown

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has accepted Democrats' request to testify before the House Oversight Committee next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed..
CBS News

What to expect on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention

 The Democrats' virtual convention kicks off Monday evening, with speeches from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former first lady Michelle Obama. CBS News..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Cleaning Your Fuel Injectors: Getting A Motorcycle Roadworthy How-To, Part 2 | MC Garage [Video]

Cleaning Your Fuel Injectors: Getting A Motorcycle Roadworthy How-To, Part 2 | MC Garage

It’s happened to many of us, we’ve parked our motorcycle and then got busy with other things, Now it has been sitting for two years and it won’t run. We’ve replaced the dead battery, but now we..

Credit: Motorcyclist Magazine     Duration: 04:39Published
Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well [Video]

Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well

President Donald Trump has revealed why he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well after she was arrested. Last month, when asked about Maxwell's arrest, Trump told reporters: 'I just wish her well,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
How Did Trump Decide To Commute Stone's Sentence? [Video]

How Did Trump Decide To Commute Stone's Sentence?

President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone. Stone was convicted of crimes that included lying to Congress. Prosecutors said Stone lied to protect the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump says he will give convention speech at White House or Gettysburg, decision coming 'soon'

 President Trump on Monday said his campaign has “narrowed” the location for where he will deliver his presidential nomination acceptance speech to two...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •News24CBS NewsHinduNewsmaxBelfast TelegraphIndependentEurasia ReviewNYTimes.comWorldNews

Mark Meadows Wants Trump's RNC Speech 'Miles and Miles' From WH

 President Donald Trump should deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination far from the White House grounds, White House chief of...
Newsmax

RNC Wants Fireworks at Washington Monument After Trump Acceptance Speech

 The Republican National Committee wants to put on a fireworks display near the Washington Monument on the night of Aug. 27, after President Donald Trump...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

blossomdai

Blossom Dailey "Trump says he plans to deliver his acceptance speech at the White House." by Michael D. Shear and Katie Rogers via… https://t.co/vw7HTqUyDd 11 hours ago

geochili

This space for rent There is always a way around the rules, if you don't care what they stand for. https://t.co/kKoxlQGbo2 17 hours ago

FeliciaCMcLin88

Felicia McLin "Trump says he plans to deliver his acceptance speech at the White House." by Michael D. Shear and Katie Rogers via… https://t.co/IIoirr0qzh 17 hours ago

BobCann64618513

Bob Cannon RT @cristianafarias: The Justice Department should make public the legal rationale for letting Donald Trump use the White House for a re-el… 17 hours ago

cristianafarias

Cristian Farias The Justice Department should make public the legal rationale for letting Donald Trump use the White House for a re… https://t.co/5KVMZ9DCwr 18 hours ago

Jp4alpacas

@Jp4alpacas I plan on not paying attention to whatever lies he says. We should not fall victim to his plans. Donald Trump to d… https://t.co/ibaPpuLZEy 3 days ago

Cap_Institute

Capitalism Institute Trump Says He'll Deliver RNC Speech on White House Lawn https://t.co/4zV1YzhK7t 4 days ago

TPNN_ThePoint

The Point Trump Says He'll Deliver RNC Speech on White House Lawn https://t.co/gi5KhXqPsW https://t.co/i4TZeEQSsR 4 days ago