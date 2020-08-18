|
Trump Just Pardoned Susan B Anthony, Who Has Been Dead For 114 Years
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he intends to pardon the famous suffragist Susan B. Anthony, a century after women won the right to vote in the United States and 114 years after Anthony died. “She was never pardoned. Did you know that? She was never pardoned?” Trump said at a White House ceremony Tuesday, to scattered laughter and...
