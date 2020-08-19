Global  
 

LeBron James, LA Lakers turn red MAGA hat into social justice message about Breonna Taylor

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Before their playoff opener with the Blazers, LeBron James and the Lakers wore fake MAGA hats with a social justice message supporting Breonna Taylor.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: LeBron James Launches Initiative to Make Dodger Stadium a Polling Site

LeBron James Launches Initiative to Make Dodger Stadium a Polling Site 01:00

 James’ voting-rights group, More Than a Vote, has partnered with the Los Angeles Dodgers to combat voter suppression.

