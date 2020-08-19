|
LeBron James, LA Lakers turn red MAGA hat into social justice message about Breonna Taylor
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Before their playoff opener with the Blazers, LeBron James and the Lakers wore fake MAGA hats with a social justice message supporting Breonna Taylor.
