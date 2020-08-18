Global  
 

Bill Clinton zings Donald Trump in DNC speech

WorldNews Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Bill Clinton zings Donald Trump in DNC speechFormer President Bill Clinton on Tuesday...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Bill Clinton lays into Donald Trump during convention speech

Bill Clinton lays into Donald Trump during convention speech 00:53

 Former US president Bill Clinton lays into President Donald Trump during aspeech to the Democratic National Convention. Mr Clinton said: “Donald Trumpsays we’re leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economyto have its unemployment rate triple. “At a time like this, the Oval...

