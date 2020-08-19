Global  
 

Mali president resigns and dissolves parliament

WorldNews Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Mali president resigns and dissolves parliamentMali’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced his resignation on state television, hours after mutinous soldiers fired shots into the air outside his home and detained him and the prime minister. The dramatic development comes after several months of regular demonstrations calling for Mr Keita to step down from power three years before his final term was due to end. Speaking on national broadcaster ORTM just before midnight, a distressed Mr Keita said his resignation was effective immediately and a banner across the bottom of the...
News video: Mali president, prime minister arrested in apparent coup

Mali president, prime minister arrested in apparent coup 11:15

 Pictures on social media are said to show two cars carrying President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

Mali's president resigns and dissolves parliament

 Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has resigned, after being detained by soldiers on Tuesday, state TV reports
BBC News
Mutinying soldiers detain Mali president and PM [Video]

Mutinying soldiers detain Mali president and PM

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials were detained on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis. Freddie Joyner has more.

Mali president and PM 'arrested,' says mutiny leader

 BAMAKO: Mutineering soldiers in on Tuesday detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, one of their leaders said. "We can tell you..
WorldNews

Mali's Keita resigns as president after military mutiny [Video]

Mali's Keita resigns as president after military mutiny

Move comes hours after mutinying soldiers detained the president, but it is unclear who will govern in Keita's absence.

EN NW Mali voxpop [Video]

EN NW Mali voxpop

Celebrations amid rumours of Mali military coup [Video]

Celebrations amid rumours of Mali military coup

Opposition supporters celebrated at Independence Square in Mali's capital Bamako on Tuesday on hearing news of soldiers mutinying against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Joe Davies reports.

Anti-gov't protests resume in Mali after weeks-long pause [Video]

Anti-gov't protests resume in Mali after weeks-long pause

Demonstrators are calling for the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita as mediation stalls.

Mali president resigns after military mutiny, dissolves parliament

 Mali's president and prime minister were seized by mutinous soldiers, plunging the country into deeper political turmoil. The EU has condemned the "attempted...
Kuwait- UN SG condemns Mali's attempted coup

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the arrest of Mali President Ibrahim...
Mutinous soldiers surround Mali president's residence

 Mutinous soldiers surrounded the private residence of Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Tuesday, firing shots into the air and deepening fears of a coup...
