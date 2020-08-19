|
Mali president resigns and dissolves parliament
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Mali’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced his resignation on state television, hours after mutinous soldiers fired shots into the air outside his home and detained him and the prime minister. The dramatic development comes after several months of regular demonstrations calling for Mr Keita to step down from power three years before his final term was due to end. Speaking on national broadcaster ORTM just before midnight, a distressed Mr Keita said his resignation was effective immediately and a banner across the bottom of the...
