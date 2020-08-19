Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barr announces 1,000 arrests, including suspects in 90 murders under Operation Legend

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Feds announce more than 1,000 arrests, including suspects in 90 murders as part of Operation Legend
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Operation Legend Operation Legend


William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Critics raise concerns over politicization of Barr's Justice Department investigations

 Two law professors, including a senior prosecutor in the Mueller investigation, are sounding the alarm about investigations initiated by Attorney General William..
CBS News

Barr says there will be a development in Durham investigation Friday

 Though he said in an interview with Fox News that the development would not be "earth-shattering," he also said the investigation's timeline wouldn't be..
CBS News

Trump goes after FBI director Wray, whom he appointed, and issues warning to Barr

 (CNN)President Donald Trump on Thursday again attacked his own FBI director, whom he appointed, and pushed Attorney General William Barr to pressure the Justice..
WorldNews

Trump’s attorney general under fire for calling Black Lives Matter a ‘Bolshevik organisation’ with ‘fascistic’ tactics

 US attorney general Bill Barr made waves with a Fox News interview this weekend in which he called the Black Lives Matter movement “Bolshevik” and..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

DOJ announces first federal arrests in Chicago as part of ‘Operation LeGend’ [Video]

DOJ announces first federal arrests in Chicago as part of ‘Operation LeGend’

The Department of Justice has announced three federal arrests related to “Operation LeGend” in Chicago.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 01:23Published
Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order' [Video]

Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order'

Hoping to boost his 'law and order' image ahead of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump plans to expand a federal security operation to two American cities. CNN reports Trump is due to announce..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
DOJ says new anti-violence effort named after slain KCMO boy [Video]

DOJ says new anti-violence effort named after slain KCMO boy

Operation Legend effort to solve more homices in KCMO

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:28Published

Tweets about this