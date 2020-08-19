Hillary Clinton returns to DNC championing women in politics

Global  
 

Hillary Clinton returns to DNC championing women in politicsCHICAGO (AP) — After more than four decades in public life, Hillary Clinton will return to the Democratic National Convention to cement her legacy as a champion of women in politics. Clinton, who lost the presidency to Donald Trump in 2016 despite winning the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, is a complicated figure in American political culture. She's despised by many Republicans and viewed warily by some progressives who are increasingly assertive in shaping the modern Democratic Party. But four years after she made history as the first woman nominated for president by a major party, Clinton will nod to another enduring legacy: the millions of women inspired by her 2016 bid who...
News video: Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.3

Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.3 05:45

 One hundred years ago in August 1920, the eyes of the nation, even the world, were on Nashville and the State of Tennessee. Over seven decades of hard work to extend the right to vote to women came down to a decision in the Tennessee General Assembly. After weeks of intense lobbying and debate on our...

