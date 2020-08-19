|
Hillary Clinton returns to DNC championing women in politics
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — After more than four decades in public life, Hillary Clinton will return to the Democratic National Convention to cement her legacy as a champion of women in politics. Clinton, who lost the presidency to Donald Trump in 2016 despite winning the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, is a complicated figure in American political culture. She's despised by many Republicans and viewed warily by some progressives who are increasingly assertive in shaping the modern Democratic Party. But four years after she made history as the first woman nominated for president by a major party, Clinton will nod to another enduring legacy: the millions of women inspired by her 2016 bid who...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady
Clinton: This isn't a 'woulda, coulda, shoulda' election
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:27Published
Trio of firsts to speak at third night of DNCWednesday night's lineup for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will feature the United States' first Black president, Barack Obama, the country's first..
CBS News
Hillary Clinton at DNC: "I wish Donald Trump had been a better president"2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton slammed President Trump in her speech on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention, and said that "Joe Biden and..
CBS News
Flashback/Flash-ForwardHillary Clinton’s D.N.C. appearance tonight is a reminder of how the party has changed since 2016.
NYTimes.com
Democratic National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Democratic Party
Full text: Obama forcefully rebukes Trump in speech to DNCThe former president spoke glowingly of his vice president and blasted the sitting president.
CBS News
Giffords: Biden 'will be there for you' on gun violence
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
DNC chair accuses Trump of trying to "sabotage" voting"This is our democracy that is on the ballot," Tom Perez said. "We are not going to tolerate efforts to interfere with the exercise of the most fundamental..
CBS News
Joe Biden recommits to ending fossil fuel subsidies after platform confusionChairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez addresses the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention at its hosting site on..
The Verge
DNC chairman Tom Perez weighs in on the Biden-Harris ticketThe Democratic Party has officially nominated Joe Biden to take on President Trump. Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, joined CBSN to..
CBS News
Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States
Lupe Fiasco Says Chicago's Crime Problem is 2-Pronged, Blames Cops & GunsLupe Fiasco says there's a lot of blame to go around in addressing Chicago's surging crime beyond bad apple cops ... according to him, gun control laws are just..
TMZ.com
Penguin chicks in Chicago take their first swimMagellanic penguin chicks at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium have reached a new milestone: They recently waddled into the water for their first swim. (Aug. 19)
USATODAY.com
U.S., Mexico both want to try accused drug lord "El Chapo"Chicago named Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman public enemy number one, but may not get the chance to put him on trial. CBS News legal analyst Rikki..
CBS News
Chicago gets digital manufacturing grant that mayor says could be a "game-changer"Chicago is getting $70 million from the Pentagon to create a digital research lab for high-tech manufacturing and that it has the potential to turn the windy..
CBS News
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
Kamala Harris to accept VP nomination at DNCIt will be a historic night for Kamala Harris and the nation as California's junior senator takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday to..
CBS News
Trump: Barack Obama a 'terrible' president
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Barack Obama gives scathing DNC speech: 'Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't'Former President Barack Obama offered some of his most pointed criticism yet of President Trump during remarks at the Democratic National Convention.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Pelosi at DNC says Democrats' "guiding focus" must be "fighting for the people"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Mitch McConnell and President Trump are standing in the way of "bills to protect our DREAMers, to advance LGBTQ equality, to..
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump supporters campaign in-person in Wisconsin
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:35Published
Democratic convention: Obama to blast Trump's 'reality show'The former US president will say his Republican successor "hasn't grown into the job because he can't."
BBC News
Trump slams McConnell over scheduling of postmaster general hearingPresident Trump is criticizing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans for scheduling the postmaster general to testify just days before..
CBS News
Slade Gorton, Who Was Voted Out of Senate and Then Back In, Dies at 92A “passionate moderate” Republican from Washington State, he served three nonconsecutive terms as a friend to its industries, from logging to Microsoft.
NYTimes.com
Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in voting
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:38Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Julián Castro: There should be more diverse voices at DNCJulián Castro says speakers at the Democratic National Convention don't reflect a full representation of the party and is calling for more progress to be made..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this