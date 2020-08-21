Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DNC 2020: Joe Biden convention speech fact-checked

BBC News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden made claims about coronavirus and unemployment in his first major speech as the Democratic presidential nominee.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: John Kasich and Sherrod Brown weigh in on Joe Biden acceptance speech

John Kasich and Sherrod Brown weigh in on Joe Biden acceptance speech 02:14

 John Kasich and Sherrod Brown weigh in on what Joe Biden needs to say in DNC acceptance speech.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Brayden Harrington: Joe Biden and the boy with the stutter

 On the final day of the Democratic National Convention, teenager Brayden Harrington steals the show.
BBC News
Joe Biden promises ‘end to national darkness’ in acceptance speech [Video]

Joe Biden promises ‘end to national darkness’ in acceptance speech

Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn apart by crisis and contempt as heaccepted the Democratic presidential nomination. The former vice president toBarack Obama addressed his fellow Democrats and millions of Americans at homewhom he hopes will send him to the White House to replace Donald Trump.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Highlights From the Democratic National Convention: Night 4

 On the last night of the convention, Joseph R. Biden Jr. officially accepted the Democratic nomination for president. In the most important speech of his career,..
NYTimes.com

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination and vows to "restore the soul of America"

 Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic presidential nomination during the final night of the Democratic National Convention, delivering a speech where he..
CBS News

Teen who bonded with Biden over stutter delivers DNC speech

 "About a few months ago, I met him in New Hampshire and he told me we are members of the same club. We stutter," Brayden said.
CBS News

Joe Biden Accepts Presidential Nomination: Full Transcript

 In his acceptance speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Mr. Biden vowed to help lead the nation through a ‘season of darkness’ and..
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Analysis: Drive to beat Trump unites Democrats behind Biden

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly everything in American life has changed in the 16 months between the launch of Joe Biden’s White House campaign and his address..
WorldNews
Teen with stutter shares story about Biden [Video]

Teen with stutter shares story about Biden

Thirteen-year-old Brayden Harrington spoke about how he met Joe Biden, who stuttered himself as a boy, and how the Democratic presidential nominee gave him "confidence."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:10Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wildfires Force Gov. Newsom to Record Biden Endorsement for Convention Finale [Video]

Wildfires Force Gov. Newsom to Record Biden Endorsement for Convention Finale

Gov. Newsom had planned to address the Democratic National Convention live on Thursday night before Joe Biden accepted the nomination for president but the ongoing wildfire crisis forced Newsom to pare..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:55Published
'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden [Video]

'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden teased out his economic plan in an impassioned speech on the final night of the DNC, saying "together we can and will rebuild our economy."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:10Published
Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America" [Video]

Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America"

Joe Biden, formally accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on the last night of the DNC Thursday, said President Donald Trump has "failed to protect America... that is unforgivable."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump slams Biden in his birthplace ahead of Democratic nomination speech

Trump slams Biden in his birthplace ahead of Democratic nomination speech OLD FORGE, Pa., Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Democratic rival Joe Biden's decades of government service during a visit to the swing...
WorldNews Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Buttigieg praises Biden's early support for marriage equality at DNC

 In his speech at the Democratic National Convention, Pete Buttigieg praised his former rival, Joe Biden, for his early support for marriage equality. "Love makes...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Joe Biden Accepts Nomination for President and Goes After Trump

 Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for President Thursday night, and he framed the election this way ... "I'll be an ally of the light and not the...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Zee NewsWorldNews

Tweets about this