Brexit trade talks actually 'going backwards', warns EU's Michel Barnier

trade talks between the UK and Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU are actually "going backwards" as negotiators "waste valuable time", Brussels ' chief negotiator has said. A visibly annoyed Michel Barnier told reporters on Friday after a week-long round of talks that on some subjects there had been "no progress whatsoever on the issues that matter". "Too often this week it felt as if we were going backwards more than forward. Given the short time left ... today at this stage an agreement between the UK and the European Union seems unlikely. I still do not understand why we are wasting valuable time," he said.


