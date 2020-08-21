Global  
 

Brexit trade talks actually 'going backwards', warns EU's Michel Barnier

Brexit trade talks actually 'going backwards', warns EU's Michel BarnierBrexit trade talks between the UK and EU are actually "going backwards" as negotiators "waste valuable time", Brussels' chief negotiator has said. A visibly annoyed Michel Barnier told reporters on Friday after a week-long round of talks that on some subjects there had been "no progress whatsoever on the issues that matter". "Too often this week it felt as if we were going backwards more than forward. Given the short time left ... today at this stage an agreement between the UK and the European Union seems unlikely. I still do not understand why we are wasting valuable time," he said. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now More...
 EU negotiator Michel Barnier says he is 'disappointed' after little progress was made in trade deal talks with the UK this week.

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal 'seems unlikely' says Michel Barnier

 The bloc's negotiator says talks are "going backwards" as the UK says "little progress" has been made.
 Chief negotiator says deal is still unlikely
EU rejects UK plea to allow asylum seeker returns after Brexit

 EU not expected to allow new agreement to replace Dublin Regulation
