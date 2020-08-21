Senegal seeks to move huge ammonium nitrate stock from Dakar port

Approximately 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, the same chemical that caused the 4 August Beirut blast, has been discovered in the port of Dakar in Senegal,...

Dunedin woman in Beirut learns of father's death on eve of flight home A Dunedin woman on her way home from Beirut is heartbroken it is too late to see her father.Lorna Butler said her father, Stanley Butler (80), who was in the...

New Zealand Herald 3 hours ago Also reported by • Invezz

