At least 5 dead in California fires; tens of thousands forced to flee

WorldNews Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
At least 5 dead in California fires; tens of thousands forced to fleeAt least four people were killed in a massive wildfire burning in Northern California that grew by more than 80,000 acres Thursday, the state firefighting agency said. Three of the deaths in the LNU Lightning Complex fires occurred in Napa County, and the fourth person died in Solano County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, said in an update. The three people dead in the fire in Napa County were found Wednesday and recovered Thursday, Napa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Henry Wofford said. They were found in a residence, but it is not clear if they were related and identification is pending, he said. Earlier Thursday, Solano County Sheriff Tom...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: California wildfires turn deadly

California wildfires turn deadly 02:00

 Breaking news out of California where firefighters are battling hundreds of new wild fires. The fast moving flames forcing entire towns to evacuate, and now the fires have turned deadly.

What it takes to verify the hottest temperatures on Earth

 An unofficial thermometer is mounted at Furnace Creek Visitor Center on August 17th, 2020, in Death Valley National Park, California.  | Photo by Mario Tama /..
The Verge

'A culture shift': How California evacuation centers are dealing with fires and COVID-19

 Wildfire evacuation centers are dealing with COVID-19 and residents fleeing from wildfire. Here's how they're keeping people safe.
 
USATODAY.com

Why Does California Have So Many Wildfires?

 There are four key ingredients to the disastrous wildfire seasons in the West, and climate change figures prominently.
NYTimes.com

5 dead as over 370 wildfires burn in California right now: Here's what we know

 Amid a scorching heat wave that is now in its second week, over 370 wildfires are burning across the state. At least 5 have died. 33 are injured.
USATODAY.com

More than 300 Fires Burning in California, including Solano, Napa, Sonoma Counties

 Thursday: California in August has tested the limits of things that can go wrong at once. Also: Californians at the Democratic National Convention.
NYTimes.com

Historic drought takes toll on California's wine industry

 The relentless drought in California is taking its toll on the state's multi-million-dollar wine industry. The hills of Napa Valley are usually lush in February,..
CBS News

Hot, dry and dangerous: Firefighters are battling 29 wildfires across California amid triple-digit temperatures

 There are 29 active fires across the state as of Monday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
USATODAY.com

Lake Fire burns over 10,000 acres in southern California

 According to California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Lake Fire has burned over 10,000 acres in and near Lake Hughes, Calif.
 
USATODAY.com

