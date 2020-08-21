|
At least 5 dead in California fires; tens of thousands forced to flee
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
At least four people were killed in a massive wildfire burning in Northern California that grew by more than 80,000 acres Thursday, the state firefighting agency said. Three of the deaths in the LNU Lightning Complex fires occurred in Napa County, and the fourth person died in Solano County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, said in an update. The three people dead in the fire in Napa County were found Wednesday and recovered Thursday, Napa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Henry Wofford said. They were found in a residence, but it is not clear if they were related and identification is pending, he said. Earlier Thursday, Solano County Sheriff Tom...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
What it takes to verify the hottest temperatures on EarthAn unofficial thermometer is mounted at Furnace Creek Visitor Center on August 17th, 2020, in Death Valley National Park, California. | Photo by Mario Tama /..
The Verge
'A culture shift': How California evacuation centers are dealing with fires and COVID-19Wildfire evacuation centers are dealing with COVID-19 and residents fleeing from wildfire. Here's how they're keeping people safe.
USATODAY.com
Why Does California Have So Many Wildfires?There are four key ingredients to the disastrous wildfire seasons in the West, and climate change figures prominently.
NYTimes.com
5 dead as over 370 wildfires burn in California right now: Here's what we knowAmid a scorching heat wave that is now in its second week, over 370 wildfires are burning across the state. At least 5 have died. 33 are injured.
USATODAY.com
Henry Wofford American sports broadcaster
Solano County, California County in California, United States
More than 300 Fires Burning in California, including Solano, Napa, Sonoma CountiesThursday: California in August has tested the limits of things that can go wrong at once. Also: Californians at the Democratic National Convention.
NYTimes.com
Napa County, California County in California, United States
Historic drought takes toll on California's wine industryThe relentless drought in California is taking its toll on the state's multi-million-dollar wine industry. The hills of Napa Valley are usually lush in February,..
CBS News
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection agency in California
Hot, dry and dangerous: Firefighters are battling 29 wildfires across California amid triple-digit temperaturesThere are 29 active fires across the state as of Monday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
USATODAY.com
Lake Fire burns over 10,000 acres in southern CaliforniaAccording to California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Lake Fire has burned over 10,000 acres in and near Lake Hughes, Calif.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this