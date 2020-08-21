At least 5 dead in California fires; tens of thousands forced to flee Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

At least four people were killed in a massive wildfire burning in Northern California that grew by more than 80,000 acres Thursday, the state firefighting agency said. Three of the deaths in the LNU Lightning Complex fires occurred in Napa County , and the fourth person died in Solano County , the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection , known as Cal Fire, said in an update. The three people dead in the fire in Napa County were found Wednesday and recovered Thursday, Napa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Henry Wofford said. They were found in a residence, but it is not clear if they were related and identification is pending, he said. Earlier Thursday, Solano County Sheriff Tom...


