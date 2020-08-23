|
Luka Doncic hits game-winning 3-pointer in OT, leads Dallas to Game 4 win on injured left ankle
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic finished with 43 points on 18-of-31 shooting in a 135-133 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4.
