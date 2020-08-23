Global  
 

Luka Doncic hits game-winning 3-pointer in OT, leads Dallas to Game 4 win on injured left ankle

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic finished with 43 points on 18-of-31 shooting in a 135-133 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4.
News video: Shannon Sharpe reacts to Luka Doncic's impressive performance to tie series 1-1 against Clippers

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Luka Doncic's impressive performance to tie series 1-1 against Clippers 04:14

 After taking Game 1, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers had a difficult time with the Dallas Mavericks last night. Despite Luka Doncic being limited to 28 minutes due to foul trouble, the Clippers did not lead for even a second last night in a 127-to-114 loss. Kawhi had 35 points, but it was...

Mavericks' Luka Doncic leaves with sprained left ankle in Game 3 against Clippers

 Luka Doncic sat out the final nine minutes of Game 3 after initially trying to play on a sprained left ankle against the Clippers.
USATODAY.com

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis contends Clippers provoked him into technical foul, ejection

 Kristaps Prozingis received his second technical foul and was subsequently ejected after a brief scuffle, but he contends he was goaded into it.
USATODAY.com

Nick reacts to Kawhi's Clippers' Game 2 loss to Luka's Mavericks, Los Angeles strategy needs some adjustment [Video]

Nick reacts to Kawhi's Clippers' Game 2 loss to Luka's Mavericks, Los Angeles strategy needs some adjustment

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to the Los Angeles Clippers' Game 2 loss of the NBA playoffs in the bubble against the Dallas Mavericks. Nick feels Kawhi Leonard struggles to guard Luka Doncic and..

Todd Fuhrman: Clippers know they can win, but Mavs are going to play Game 2 really close [Video]

Todd Fuhrman: Clippers know they can win, but Mavs are going to play Game 2 really close

It's Game 2 for Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, and after a disappointing ejection and loss for the Mavs in Game 1, Todd Fuhrman thinks Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are coming back..

Skip Bayless: The Mavericks would have beaten the Clippers if it weren't for Porzingis' ejection [Video]

Skip Bayless: The Mavericks would have beaten the Clippers if it weren't for Porzingis' ejection

Luka Doncic’s dropped 42 points last night, an NBA record for a playoff debut, but it wasn’t enough to get a win against the Los Angeles Clippers after Kristaps Porzingis got ejected in the 3rd..

Related news from verified sources

Luka Doncic hits buzzer-beater to lift Mavericks over Clippers in Game 4

 Doncic finished with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists
CBS Sports Also reported by •FOX Sports ESPN

Skip Bayless predicts who will win this series, Kawhi & Clippers or Luka & Mavericks?

Skip Bayless predicts who will win this series, Kawhi & Clippers or Luka & Mavericks? Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their predictions for the matchup between Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, and Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles...
FOX Sports


