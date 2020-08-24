Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brendan Gleeson's Donald Trump demands 'loyalty' in trailer for Showtime's 'The Comey Rule'

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Brendan Gleeson is President Donald Trump and Jeff Daniels is former FBI Director James Comey in Showtime's upcoming miniseries "The Comey Rule."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Analysis: Conway departure unlikely to trouble Trump [Video]

Analysis: Conway departure unlikely to trouble Trump

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:13Published

Will reluctant Trump supporters stick with him in 2020?

 Mary Kay Bennett, a life-long Republican who has never crossed the party line in a presidential election confesses she regrets her 2016 Trump vote "every day."
CBS News
Trump To Announce FDA Authorization For COVID Plasma Treatment [Video]

Trump To Announce FDA Authorization For COVID Plasma Treatment

Trump To Announce FDA Authorization For COVID Plasma Treatment

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published
Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze [Video]

Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze

Firefighters are struggling to contain a series of large wildfires across theUS state of California, days after president Donald Trump declared thesituation a major disaster.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

James Comey James Comey Former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

ICYMI: Top takeaways from this week's "Face the Nation"

 This week we sat down with Former FBI Director James Comey and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
CBS News

8/23: McDaniel, Garcetti, Comey, Gottlieb, Robbins

 This week on "Face the Nation", halfway through this year's unconventional political conventions, the spotlight turns to the Republicans to make their case that..
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on August 23, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Former FBI Director James Comey and Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

Face The Nation: Comey, Gottlieb, Robbins

 Missed the second half of the show? The latest on James Comey's input on the Justice Department handling of the Russia investigation, colleges struggling with..
CBS News

Brendan Gleeson Brendan Gleeson Irish actor and director


Showtime (TV network) Showtime (TV network) American premium cable TV channel

Apple TV Plus subscribers can now get a discounted CBS All Access and Showtime bundle

 Illustrations by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple TV Plus subscribers can now get a subscription to both CBS All Access and Showtime for $9.99 per month,..
The Verge

Jeff Daniels Jeff Daniels American actor


Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

60 Minutes FOIA request denied by DOJ

 In a denied Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, 60 Minutes asked the FBI and DOJ to unmask a 2016 candidate who asked for and received hacked information..
CBS News

White House says Trump doesn’t know of QAnon, despite his tacit endorsement

 Donald Trump does not know what QAnon is, chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News Sunday – despite the president having tacitly endorsed it in the White..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by eight points [Video]

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by eight points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
FDA Gives Emergency Authorization For Convalescent Plasma Therapy To Be Used As Treatment For COVID-19 [Video]

FDA Gives Emergency Authorization For Convalescent Plasma Therapy To Be Used As Treatment For COVID-19

President Donald Trump hails the decision as a breakthrough in the battle against the coronavirus. CBS2's Ali Bauman has the story.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published
DHS chief Wolf says cannot police U.S. poll sites [Video]

DHS chief Wolf says cannot police U.S. poll sites

The acting director of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Sunday said he didn't have the authority to send officers to watch polling sites, after President Donald Trump said he would deploy..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

TikTok users review-bombed Trump's campaign app so hard that Apple had to reset its star-rating

TikTok users review-bombed Trump's campaign app so hard that Apple had to reset its star-rating · Angry TikTok users review-bombed Trump's official 2020 campaign app to the point where Apple had to reset the app's star rating, TechCrunch reports. · The...
Business Insider

President Trump’s ‘Orwellian’ Policy Fosters Child Trafficking – OpEd

President Trump’s ‘Orwellian’ Policy Fosters Child Trafficking – OpEd President Donald Trump thinks of himself as a champion against human trafficking. He addressed a White House Summit on the issue in January claiming there was...
Eurasia Review

Hymn For A Broken Empire: Republican National Security Officials For Biden – OpEd

 If fodder is needed for the argument that a Deep State is running wild and determined to depose President Donald J. Trump, this will surely help.  In a...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

FinGayle

Gayle Fin RT @rising_serpent: This lady was telling me about how her daughter moved back to the East coast from CA because of taxes. Then says "we go… 19 seconds ago

Dexxe

Micheal K. Gemera RT @theGrio: 15-year-old Claudia Conway took to Instagram Live to accuse her parents of abuse (and says their departures from their respect… 51 seconds ago

dulcecantante

Constance Turner RT @DailySignal: Our White House correspondent @FredLucasWH had a front row seat to the impeachment of President Trump—an impeachment he sa… 1 minute ago

Tom_Maguire

Tom Maguire Regulatory capture - how does it work? Zuckerberg warned Trump about the rise of Chinese tech firms, WSJ says https://t.co/i9Bo85WcRn 1 minute ago

Mizuki06927727

MI.HK RT @CNBC: “China, and the Chinese Communist Party, and the Democratic Party have kind of common cause of beating Donald J. Trump,” White Ho… 2 minutes ago

bonobo303

bonobo RT @murray_nyc: @realDonaldTrump "The greatest Election Fraud in our history" - says Trump who scammed his way into the White House with he… 4 minutes ago

O19928734

O RT @nypapajoe: White House, Trump’s campaign dismiss secret audio in which his sister says ‘you can’t trust him’ - The Washington Post Trum… 5 minutes ago

DMacOttawa

D-Mac Ottawa RT @SocialPowerOne1: Democrats push for $25 billion for the Postal Service. The White House says it will reject it. https://t.co/uMAxFhymed 5 minutes ago