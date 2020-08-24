Global  
 

NY attorney general demands Eric Trump testimony in Trump probe

BBC News Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The filing into alleged fraud by the Trump Organization comes on day one of the Republican Convention.
New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Williams digs deep to beat qualifier in New York

 American Serena Williams overcomes a scare against Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus to reach the Western and Southern Open third round.
BBC News

Stars attending VMAs can skip New York's 14-day quarantine

 Many stars are likely coming from California – a state on New York's restricted list.
CBS News

JFK, LaGuardia to get COVID-19 testing sites for incoming travelers

 Andrew Cuomo said LaGuardia and JFK will get testing sites as New York tries to prevent out-of-state visitors from bringing in new COVID-19 cases.
USATODAY.com

Western and Southern Open: Johanna Konta wins in New York, Dan Evans out

 British number one Johanna Konta reaches the third round of the Western and Southern Open, but men's counterpart Dan Evans is out.
BBC News

Eric Trump Eric Trump American businessman and philanthropist

New York attorney general seeks Eric Trump's testimony in probe of Trump Organization

 New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to force Eric Trump to testify in her probe of Trump Organization finances. CBSN's Errol Barnett has details.
CBS News

New York AG seeks testimony of Eric Trump in Trump Organization probe

 Eric Trump was scheduled to undergo an interview, but did not appear, despite receiving a subpoena.
CBS News

NY attorney general investigating Trump Organization, wants Eric Trump to testify

 Among the centers of the investigation is Trump's Seven Springs property in northern Westchester County, which netted him a major tax break.
USATODAY.com
Robin Williams' daughter slams Eric Trump for sharing clip of late dad [Video]

Robin Williams' daughter slams Eric Trump for sharing clip of late dad

Zelda Williams has slammed U.S. leader Donald Trump's son Eric after he posted a video on Twitter of her late father, beloved comic Robin Williams.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump accuses Democrats of plot to 'steal' election at Republican convention [Video]

Donald Trump accuses Democrats of plot to 'steal' election at Republican convention

In an unscheduled appearance on the first day of the Republican nationalconvention, Donald Trump claimed Democrats were attempting to steal theelection by expanding absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Charlotte kicks off Republican National Convention

 On Monday, President Donald Trump was re-nominated at the condensed Republican National Convention be in Charlotte, North Carolina, while a small group of..
USATODAY.com
Trump announces more access to plasma treatment [Video]

Trump announces more access to plasma treatment

President Donald Trump says the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:31Published

Former RNC chairman Michael Steele joins Project Lincoln, anti-Trump group working to elect Joe Biden

 "The chair behind the Resolute Desk has always been bigger than any political party,"  Michael Steele said.
USATODAY.com

Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

As Trump hammers 'law and order' message at RNC, Barr's DOJ takes 'like it or not' approach

 As Donald Trump hits a "law and order" theme at the Republican National Convention, Attorney General Barr takes it to streets with Operation Legend.
USATODAY.com

What to expect from the 2020 Republican National Convention

 The 2020 Republican National Convention got underway Monday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina. Unlike last week's Democratic National Convention, all 336..
CBS News

GOP formally nominates Trump for reelection on first day of Republican National Convention

 President Trump made a surprise appearance at the Republican National Convention on Monday, as party members formally nominated him in a roll call on the opening..
CBS News

The Trump Organization The Trump Organization group of businesses headed by the Trump family

Judge rules Trump must present tax returns [Video]

Judge rules Trump must present tax returns

[NFA] Donald Trump cannot block a prosecutor's subpoena for eight years of his tax returns, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, in the latest setback in the U.S. president's longstanding effort to keep his finances under wraps. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:40Published

