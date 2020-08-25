Blazers' Damian Lillard leaves Game 4 against Lakers with a right knee injury

A day after Kobe Bryant would have turned 42, his memory helped drive the Lakers in their 135-115 win over the Blazers that gave LA a 3-1 series lead.

LeBron James has that Mamba Mentality on Kobe Bryant day ... wearing a Mamba tribute jersey on his way to play the Blazers in game 4 of their playoff series. LBJ..

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 67 points, 23 rebounds and 16 assists to guide the Lakers past the Blazers 116-108 for a 2-1 series lead.

The Los Angeles Lakers level their Western Conference play-off series with the Portland Trail Blazers thanks to a 111-88 victory in Orlando, Florida.

In unaired footage from 2001, Kobe Bryant and other Laker legends told 60 Minutes why he was destined to become a basketball superstar.

Vanessa Bryant wrote an emotional tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant on what would've been the former Los Angeles Lakers star's 42nd birthday.

Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 Sunday ... and there's literally a worldwide celebration of his life on TV, online and on walls across the world. Murals..

Damian Lillard scored 34 points and the Blazers held the Lakers to 5-of-32 from 3-point range to take Game 1 of their first-round series.

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers in multiple categories over the weekend on the way to an 8-point win and 2-1 series lead against the Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron had a game-high 38 points

LeBron James filled up the box score Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a Game 3 win and a 2-1 series lead. The King led all scorers with 38 and also