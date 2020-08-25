|
Blazers' Damian Lillard leaves Game 4 against Lakers with a right knee injury
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Damian Lillard sat out most of the second half of Game 4 after suffering a right knee injury against the Lakers.
