Blazers' Damian Lillard leaves Game 4 against Lakers with a right knee injury

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Damian Lillard sat out most of the second half of Game 4 after suffering a right knee injury against the Lakers.
Portland Trail Blazers Portland Trail Blazers Professional basketball team based in Portland, Oregon

Kobe Bryant inspires LeBron James, Lakers in Game 4 rout of Blazers

 A day after Kobe Bryant would have turned 42, his memory helped drive the Lakers in their 135-115 win over the Blazers that gave LA a 3-1 series lead.
USATODAY.com

LeBron James Rocks Kobe Bryant Tribute Jersey To Lakers Playoff Game

 LeBron James has that Mamba Mentality on Kobe Bryant day ... wearing a Mamba tribute jersey on his way to play the Blazers in game 4 of their playoff series. LBJ..
TMZ.com

Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis shine to take down Blazers for Game 3 win

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 67 points, 23 rebounds and 16 assists to guide the Lakers past the Blazers 116-108 for a 2-1 series lead.
USATODAY.com

NBA play-offs: LA Lakers victory levels series with Portland Trail Blazers

 The Los Angeles Lakers level their Western Conference play-off series with the Portland Trail Blazers thanks to a 111-88 victory in Orlando, Florida.
BBC News

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

From the archives: Kobe Bryant in his own words on 60 Minutes

 In unaired footage from 2001, Kobe Bryant and other Laker legends told 60 Minutes why he was destined to become a basketball superstar.
CBS News

Vanessa Bryant pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant on what would've been his 42nd birthday

 Vanessa Bryant wrote an emotional tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant on what would've been the former Los Angeles Lakers star's 42nd birthday.
USATODAY.com

Kobe Bryant's 42nd Birthday Celebrated by Murals, Nike, Vanessa

 Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 Sunday ... and there's literally a worldwide celebration of his life on TV, online and on walls across the world. Murals..
TMZ.com

Damian Lillard Damian Lillard American basketball player

Blazers take advantage of Lakers' poor 3-point shooting to steal Game 1

 Damian Lillard scored 34 points and the Blazers held the Lakers to 5-of-32 from 3-point range to take Game 1 of their first-round series.
USATODAY.com

Chris Broussard: LeBron took over Game 3 with his aggressive offense [Video]

Chris Broussard: LeBron took over Game 3 with his aggressive offense

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers in multiple categories over the weekend on the way to an 8-point win and 2-1 series lead against the Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron had a game-high 38 points to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:29Published
'This is what we expect to see from LeBron' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers Game 3 victory over Blazers [Video]

'This is what we expect to see from LeBron' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers Game 3 victory over Blazers

LeBron James filled up the box score Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a Game 3 win and a 2-1 series lead. The King led all scorers with 38 and also..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:41Published
Chris Haynes on Damian Lillard's dislocated finger & what it means for Portland in Game 3 [Video]

Chris Haynes on Damian Lillard's dislocated finger & what it means for Portland in Game 3

Damian Lillard was held to just 18 points in the Portland Trail Blazers Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last night. Dame was also forced to leave late in the 3rd quarter after dislocating his..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

'This is deeply troubling & concerning' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers upset loss to Blazers

'This is deeply troubling & concerning' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers upset loss to Blazers Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers were too hot to handle for the Los Angeles Lakers last night. LeBron James made history by becoming the first...
FOX Sports

Todd Fuhrman: The Trail Blazers play no defense, I like the Lakers for Game 1

Todd Fuhrman: The Trail Blazers play no defense, I like the Lakers for Game 1 The Los Angeles Lakers are facing off with the Portland Trail Blazers for the opening game of the series, and although Damian Lillard has been on fire, Todd...
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Colin Cowherd: Game 1 loss to Trail Blazers shows there are 3 big problems with Lakers

Colin Cowherd: Game 1 loss to Trail Blazers shows there are 3 big problems with Lakers The No. 1 seed Los Angeles Lakers lost to the No. 8 seed Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their series, Damian Lillard leading his team with 34 points. Colin...
FOX Sports


