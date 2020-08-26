|
|
|
Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave, club in fresh turmoil
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Argentine striker Lionel Messi has conveyed his message to Barcelona that he no longer wants to stay with the club and would want to leave Barcelona this summer.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
'Man City are Messi's best option' 02:10
Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero believes Manchester City will be the best option for Lionel Messi after telling Barcelona he wants to leave the Spanish club.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
'Messi could oust Barca president'
Spanish Football expert Terry Gibson believes Lionel Messi's decision to leave Barcelona is a 'power play' to oust the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:52Published
|
'Suarez future linked to Messi decision'
Spanish football expert Terry Gibson says Luis Suarez being told he could leave Barcelona was 'the straw that broke the camel's back' for Lionel Messi, and that Barcelona are holding an..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:43Published
|
Messi's free release clause explained
Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains the two clauses regarding Lionel Messi's future, the free clause Lionel Messi wants to use, and the 700 million euros release clause Barcelona say..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:28Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|