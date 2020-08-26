Global  
 

Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave, club in fresh turmoil

DNA Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Argentine striker Lionel Messi has conveyed his message to Barcelona that he no longer wants to stay with the club and would want to leave Barcelona this summer.
News video: 'Man City are Messi's best option'

'Man City are Messi's best option' 02:10

 Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero believes Manchester City will be the best option for Lionel Messi after telling Barcelona he wants to leave the Spanish club.

