'This change in policy will kill': Experts troubled by CDC changes to COVID-19 testing guidelines

Convalescent plasma is created from the blood of people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus COVID-19. CNN reports convalescent plasma already shown some success in two other deadly coronaviruses: MERS and SARS. However, like blood, convalescent plasma is in limited supply and must come from donors. And while there are promising signals from some studies, there is not yet any randomized clinical trial data on convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.
From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The health of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee has worsened and his condition is critical, as per doctors. He had recently tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus infection and also undergone an emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10. Meanwhile, noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away. He was suffering from Covid and experienced two heart attacks before succumbing. The Railways ministry has announced that regular passenger train services across the country will continue to remain suspended until further orders. However, 230 special trains will continue to ply between select destinations. India's Covid tally has crossed the 22.68 lakh-mark with the country noting 50,000+ new cases every day. India's death toll is past 45,200 while over 15.83 lakh patients have been discharged, suggesting a healthy recovery rate. In international news, schools have begun to reopen in countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom. This, even as a report suggested that around 97,000 children in US contracted Covid in the last 2 weeks of July. New Zealand broke its streak of 102 days without a locally transmitted case by finding a new infection. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put Auckland under lockdown. The country now has 22 active cases, with the total Covid tally at a little over 1,200. Watch the full video for more.
From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MoS Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal, and MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary have tested positive for Covid infection. In Kolkata, hospital staff were able to stop a patient from jumping out after breaking a window pane with an oxygen cylinder. The Central government has asked state administrations to step up testing of grocery shop staff, and vegetable and fruit vendors, as they can potentially spread the virus to a large number of people. The southern state of Tamil Nadu has decided to reopen places of worship with some limitations from August 10. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh saw a massive jump in new cases with over 10,000 infections being reported on Saturday. India's total case tally has crossed the 20.88 lakh mark with over 42,500 deaths so far. While India has 6.19 lakh active cases, over 14.27 lakh patients have been discharged so far. In international news, some states in the United States of America have allowed schools to reopen even as the US remains the worst Covid-hit nation so far. The US has had over 48 lakh cases, while the second worst-hit country, Brazil is at 29 lakh cases. Watch the full video for more updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Months after their first COVID-19 infection, patients in Hong Kong, the Netherlands and Belgium have again tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.