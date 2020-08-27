|
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome daughter
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Cue the fireworks because Katy Perry just became a mom! The singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Katy Perry American singer, songwriter, and television judge
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby girlThe couple let UNICEF break the news on Instagram.
CBS News
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl Daisy DoveKaty Perry's officially a mama for the first time ... she and Orlando Bloom welcomed a baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom!!! The couple shared the news through UNICEF,..
TMZ.com
ShowBiz Minute: Chapman, West, PerryJohn Lennon's killer denied parole for 11th time; Kanye West sues Ohio election head to get on November ballot; Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce birth of..
USATODAY.com
Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Orlando Bloom English actor
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce birth of first child Daisy Dove BloomThe couple said they were "floating with love and wonder" after the arrival of Daisy Dove Bloom.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this