Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome daughter

Thursday, 27 August 2020
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome daughterCue the fireworks because Katy Perry just became a mom! The singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom,...
Video Credit: Bang Media
News video: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom urge fans to donate to UNICEF to celebrate daughter Daisy's birth

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom urge fans to donate to UNICEF to celebrate daughter Daisy's birth 00:40

 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl

 The couple let UNICEF break the news on Instagram.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl Daisy Dove

 Katy Perry's officially a mama for the first time ... she and Orlando Bloom welcomed a baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom!!! The couple shared the news through UNICEF,..
ShowBiz Minute: Chapman, West, Perry

 John Lennon's killer denied parole for 11th time; Kanye West sues Ohio election head to get on November ballot; Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce birth of..
Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove [Video]

Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry is a new mum.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce birth of first child Daisy Dove Bloom

 The couple said they were "floating with love and wonder" after the arrival of Daisy Dove Bloom.
Katy Perry has given birth [Video]

Katy Perry has given birth

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.

Katy Perry's balancing act [Video]

Katy Perry's balancing act

Katy Perry isn't worried about balancing motherhood and her career because she feels women were made to be able to handle both.

Pregnancy has affected Katy Perry’s voice [Video]

Pregnancy has affected Katy Perry’s voice

Katy Perry's pregnancy weight gain has forced her to change her singing voice by "a couple of keys".

Katy Perry Gives Birth To Daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry Gives Birth To Daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom It's just in time for her new album... *Katy Perry* and *Orlando Bloom* have toasted the arrival of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. The pop star is set...
It's a girl for Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom; here's what they named their newborn baby

 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their baby news in early March when the singer cradled her bump in the music video for Never Worn White.
