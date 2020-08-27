Global  
 

Jared Kushner calls NBA players 'very fortunate' to take night off work, says he will reach out to LeBron James

Thursday, 27 August 2020
Responding to NBA protests over Jacob Blake shooting, Jared Kushner calls players "very fortunate" and says he'll "reach out" to LeBron James.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate
News video: Chris Broussard on NBA players' decision to resume playoffs after boycotting games last night in protest

Chris Broussard on NBA players' decision to resume playoffs after boycotting games last night in protest 02:05

 Chris Broussard shares his thoughts on the NBA players decision to resume playoffs after boycotting games last night in protest of police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Revealed: Jared Kushner’s Private Channel With Putin’s Money Man

 On a late afternoon in March, a large military aircraft bearing the Russian Federation insignia descended into John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York..
How the Trump and Kushner families became "American Oligarchs"

 Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the "Trump, Inc." podcast, joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss her new book, "American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and..
U.S. tops 170,000 COVID-19 deaths [Video]

U.S. tops 170,000 COVID-19 deaths

[NFA] The rising death toll comes as health officials warn the pandemic could worsen as the fall flu season arrives. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott [Video]

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

[NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.

'WE DEMAND CHANGE': NBA players including LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell demand justice on social media

 Many NBA players, including LeBron James, went online to support Bucks' protest against racial injustice and league's decision to postpone games.
LeBron James launches campaign to recruit poll workers for elections

 More Than a Vote is looking to get young people to serve as poll workers this November.
LeBron James speaks out on police shooting of Jacob Blake

 LeBron James condemned the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and said, "We are scared as Black people in America."
How Cuban Scored With Amazon And Netflix [Video]

How Cuban Scored With Amazon And Netflix

Mark Cuban told "The David Rubenstein Show" about his buy-and-hold stock strategy. Business Insider reports the strategy led him to big returns on Netflix and Amazon. The "Shark Tank" investor owns the NBA's Dallas Mavericks said he stuck with companies he believed in. He owned Netflix stock since it cost $50 a share. The streaming service closed Wednesday near $550. He owned Amazon shares at just under $2,000. On Wednesday, Amazon closed at $3,441.85.

NBA players decide to continue season after Bucks refused to take court to protest Jacob Blake shooting

 The decision comes after an emotional week in which players struggled with the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
NBA Players Bringing 'List of Actionable Items' to League In Order to Resume Play

 There's still hope the NBA players and league execs can work out a plan to save the season ... with players compiling a list of "actionable items" they want the..
Multiple NFL Teams Cancel Practice to Focus on Social Justice

 Several NFL teams -- including the NY Jets and the Indianapolis Colts -- are canceling practice Thursday so players can focus on social justice issues. Just one..
Michael Rapaport blames James Dolan & karma after Knicks fall to 8th pick in NBA Draft Lottery [Video]

Michael Rapaport blames James Dolan & karma after Knicks fall to 8th pick in NBA Draft Lottery

The NBA draft lottery happened las night, and the New York Knicks had a 37 % chance to grab a top-4 pick in last night’s lottery. Instead, despite having the 6th-worst record this season, New York..

LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s Criticism of Kneeling NBA Players [Video]

LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s Criticism of Kneeling NBA Players

A reporter recently asked James to respond to President Trump’s criticism of NBA players kneeling during the national anthem.

Colin Cowherd chooses the Top 10 Players in the NBA Bubble [Video]

Colin Cowherd chooses the Top 10 Players in the NBA Bubble

NBA is back, and 22 teams are battling it out in Orlando for their spot in the playoffs. After the first weekend of games, Colin Cowherd chooses his top 10 players in the NBA bubble. Hear whether..

