|
Jared Kushner calls NBA players 'very fortunate' to take night off work, says he will reach out to LeBron James
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Responding to NBA protests over Jacob Blake shooting, Jared Kushner calls players "very fortunate" and says he'll "reach out" to LeBron James.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jared Kushner American investor, real-estate developer, newspaper publisher, and senior advisor to President Donald Trump
Revealed: Jared Kushner’s Private Channel With Putin’s Money ManOn a late afternoon in March, a large military aircraft bearing the Russian Federation insignia descended into John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York..
WorldNews
How the Trump and Kushner families became "American Oligarchs"Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the "Trump, Inc." podcast, joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss her new book, "American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and..
CBS News
U.S. tops 170,000 COVID-19 deaths
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:51Published
LeBron James American basketball player
NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:48Published
'WE DEMAND CHANGE': NBA players including LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell demand justice on social mediaMany NBA players, including LeBron James, went online to support Bucks' protest against racial injustice and league's decision to postpone games.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James launches campaign to recruit poll workers for electionsMore Than a Vote is looking to get young people to serve as poll workers this November.
CBS News
LeBron James speaks out on police shooting of Jacob BlakeLeBron James condemned the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and said, "We are scared as Black people in America."
CBS News
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
How Cuban Scored With Amazon And Netflix
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
NBA players decide to continue season after Bucks refused to take court to protest Jacob Blake shootingThe decision comes after an emotional week in which players struggled with the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com
NBA Players Bringing 'List of Actionable Items' to League In Order to Resume PlayThere's still hope the NBA players and league execs can work out a plan to save the season ... with players compiling a list of "actionable items" they want the..
TMZ.com
Multiple NFL Teams Cancel Practice to Focus on Social JusticeSeveral NFL teams -- including the NY Jets and the Indianapolis Colts -- are canceling practice Thursday so players can focus on social justice issues. Just one..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this