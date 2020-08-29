Global  
 

Austin Peay football team walks across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama

Saturday, 29 August 2020
The Austin Peay football team, which plays in Montgomery on Saturday night, stopped in Selma on Friday to walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
