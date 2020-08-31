Global  
 

TikTok Deal Faces Complications as U.S. and China Ratchet Up Tit-for-Tat

NYTimes.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
China’s new export rules, which could delay or scuttle a sale of TikTok, have further turned giant companies into pawns in a geopolitical struggle.
