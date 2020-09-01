Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook threatens news sharing ban in Australia

BBC News Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The social media giant is preparing for a new law that would force it to pay publishers for news articles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Facebook threatens to stop news sharing in Australia over law that would make them pay for content

Facebook threatens to stop news sharing in Australia over law that would make them pay for content 02:48

 Facebook said it would block publishers and people from sharing news content over proposed legislation in Australia that would have them pay for news.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sturgeon announces draft bill for Scottish Indyref2 [Video]

Sturgeon announces draft bill for Scottish Indyref2

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told MSPs a draft bill will be drawn up setting out the timing, terms and question for a new Scottish independence referendum. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
Extinction Rebellion demand climate emergency bill [Video]

Extinction Rebellion demand climate emergency bill

Members of Extinction Rebellion gathered in Parliament Square on Tuesday to demand that MPs back the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Parents’ thoughts on children returning to school [Video]

Parents’ thoughts on children returning to school

Parents outside Charles Dickens Primary School in Southwark, London give their thoughts on their children returning to the classroom for the start of the academic year. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published

Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook's 'political bias'

 In a strongly worded letter, the minister detailed instances of bias by Facebook India against BJP and the right-wing in general. "As a transnational digital..
DNA

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news [Video]

Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news

[NFA] Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians from sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, a sharp ultimatum..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published
COVID Treatment Hopes Send Stocks Up [Video]

COVID Treatment Hopes Send Stocks Up

On Monday US equities gained on positive news around coronavirus treatments and relaxing US-China relations. Business Insider reports that Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
COVID-19 wreaks havoc on Australia wool industry [Video]

COVID-19 wreaks havoc on Australia wool industry

How border closures are causing major problems for Australia's multibillion-dollar wool industry.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook Threatens to Block All News Sharing on Its Platforms in Australia

 Facebook has said it will stop users in Australia from sharing news on the social network if a proposed law from the country's competition regulator comes into...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.comTechCrunchAppleInsiderThe Next WebBelfast TelegraphThe Age

The 10 Dos & Don’ts of Facebook Marketing in 2020

 Facebook is, as we all know the most popular social network in the world. Today, there is a growing number of adults, intellectuals and business people from...
Rumorfix

Facebook official's internal messages reveal political bias, says report

 At the centre of allegations that Facebook did not apply hate speech rules on members of the ruling BJP, an executive of the social networking site has been...
Mid-Day Also reported by •AppleInsider9to5Mac

Tweets about this