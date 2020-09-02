Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia in recession for 1st time in nearly 30 years

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Australia in recession for 1st time in nearly 30 yearsCanberra, Sep 2 : Australia has officially entered its first recession after nearly 30 years, with the June quarter GDP numbers showing the economy went backwards by 7 per cent, the worst fall on record, official figures revealed on Wednesday. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the latest figure follows a fall of 0.3 per cent in the March quarter...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Canberra Canberra Capital of Australia

Detention of CGTN anchor shows that in Xi Jinping's China, not even the propagandists are safe

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)In Cheng Lei's last WeChat post before she disappeared, the Chinese state TV host posed in a bright green dress on a Shake Shack-branded..
WorldNews
Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news [Video]

Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news

[NFA] Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians from sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, a sharp ultimatum thrown toward the Australian government. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

Chinese newspaper claims Australia becoming 'poor white trash of Asia'

 A mouthpiece for Beijing has taken a jab at Canberra calling Australians "poor white trash" and darkly warning there will be "consequences" if we don't play nice..
New Zealand Herald
Australia has 'no intention' to hurt China ties [Video]

Australia has 'no intention' to hurt China ties

The United States and close ally Australia held high-level talks on China and agreed on the need to uphold a rules-based global order, but the Australian foreign minister stressed Canberra's relationship with Beijing was important and it had no intention of hurting it. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Bubble House: Amazing Property Comes On Market For First Time [Video]

The Bubble House: Amazing Property Comes On Market For First Time

An amazing bubble house is for sale. The home in Karalee, Queensland, Australia, features eleven domes across three levels. There are twenty rooms and 1,050 square metres of floor space. There is also..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
The Green Recovery: how Australia can clean up its act on energy [Video]

The Green Recovery: how Australia can clean up its act on energy

One third of Australia's carbon emissions come from electricity – and that's in large part due to coal-fired power. So why aren't we moving faster to renewable sources? Experts say renewables could..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 03:41Published
‘Hard times are here’ as UK falls into recession [Video]

‘Hard times are here’ as UK falls into recession

The UK has fallen into recession for the first time in 11 years after the coronavirus crisis saw the economy contract by a record 20.4% between April and June. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says today’s..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Asia Today: Australia hot spot extends state of emergency

 MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s hot spot Victoria state on Wednesday extended its state of emergency for another six months as its weekly average of...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •InvezzIndiaTimes

From the Archives, 1901: Australia's new flag flies for the first time

 In 1901 Australia’s first Prime Minister, Sir Edmund Barton, announced an international competition to design a flag for the new Commonwealth of Australia....
The Age Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSBSIndiaTimes

Australia GDP Slides 7.0% In Q2, Into Recession

 Australia's gross domestic product was down a seasonally adjusted 7.0 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said...
RTTNews Also reported by •BBC NewsDNASeattlePI.comInvezzJapan Today

Tweets about this