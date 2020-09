You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Foreign interference main challenge facing Iraq, says France's Macron "We are here for and we will continue to support Iraq," Macron said at a news conference in Baghdad with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih.

Jerusalem Post 5 hours ago



France's Macron in Iraq: Foreign interference and 'IS' main challenges for sovereignty The French president has arrived in Baghdad on a mission to bolster Iraq's sovereignty as it struggles under the weight of regional power politics. He said it's...

Deutsche Welle 3 hours ago





Tweets about this