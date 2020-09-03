|
'A real kick in the gut': Dwayne Johnson, his wife and two young kids test positive for COVID-19
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Dwayne Johnson has a candid announcement: He, his wife Lauren Hashian and two young daughters, ages 2 and 4, all tested positive for COVID-19.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his family test positive for COVID19Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made a sad announcement on his Instagram handle when he announced that he, his wife and his two daughters, Tiana and Jasmine have..
WorldNews
Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson: Actor and family had Covid-19The world's highest paid actor calls the positive tests a "kick in the gut", but his family is now well.
BBC News
The Rock and His Family Tested Positive for COVID-19Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just shared some sobering family news ... he tested positive for the coronavirus, along with everyone else in his immediate family. The..
TMZ.com
Dwayne Johnson's wife releases wedding song on anniversary
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
India conducts over 11.7 lakh Covid-19 tests in last 24 hoursA total of 11,72,179 samples were collected for Covid-19 testing on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in the country to..
IndiaTimes
Amidst record 81k new cases, 80% take NEET-JEE
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:59Published
US states told be ready to distribute Covid-19 vaccine by Nov 1WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has urged US states to get ready to distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine by November 1 -- two days before the..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this