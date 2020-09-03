Global  
 

Biden visits Kenosha, Hurricane Nana, 'Tenet' finally arrives: 5 things to know Thursday

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visits Kenosha, Wisconsin, Hurricane Nana eyes Central America and more things to start your Thursday.
Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4
Joe Biden will meet with Jacob Blake's family during visit to Kenosha on Thursday

Joe Biden will meet with Jacob Blake's family during visit to Kenosha on Thursday 01:56

 Joe Biden will be meeting with the family of Jacob Blake during his visit to Wisconsin on Thursday.

Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

'We've got to heal': Joe Biden heads to Kenosha facing political balancing act

 Biden will travel to Kenosha to meet the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in an incident that touched off a wave of violence.
USATODAY.com

Bernie Sanders faces criticism from Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden

 Senator Bernie Sanders is facing criticism from former opponent Hillary Clinton and current opponent Joe Biden ahead of the Iowa caucuses. CBS News political..
CBS News

2/24: CBSN AM

 CBS News Poll: Joe Biden leads in South Carolina; Critics accuse new police tech strategy of reinforcing racial bias.
CBS News

Trump and Biden will both be in Shanksville for 9/11 commemoration

 It was not immediately clear whether their visits to the memorial in Shanksville will overlap.
CBS News

Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Trump arrives in Kenosha

Trump arrives in Kenosha

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:37Published

Black Lives Matter: Biden to see Blake family in visit to Kenosha

 Joe Biden plans to meet with family members of Jacob Blake, the black man from Wisconsin who was shot by police on August 23.The Democratic presidential nominee..
New Zealand Herald

Can President Trump have a "Sister Souljah moment"?

 President Trump has refused to condemn the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old supporter who is charged with fatally shooting two protesters and wounding..
CBS News

Tenet (film) 2020 film directed by Christopher Nolan

As 'Tenet hits U.S., Nolan says, 'enjoy the ride'

 Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy thriller "Tenet" is finally opening in U.S. theaters after its release was delayed several times due to COVID-19. The..
USATODAY.com

ShowBiz Minute: Boseman, MTV VMAs, Box Office

 "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman honored at the MTV Video Music Awards; Lady Gaga wins big at the VMAs; "Tenet" launches with $53M in overseas gambit at box..
USATODAY.com
Tenet takes $53 million internationally on first weekend

Tenet takes $53 million internationally on first weekend

Tenet, the new thriller by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, has had a successful theatrical debut despite coronavirus restrictions and it has been reported that the film took in $53 million dollars internationally during its opening weekend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

What's next for Kamala Harris after her unexpected exit from the Democratic presidential primary?

 Senator Kamala Harris is the latest candidate to drop out of the race for the White House in 2020. The California Democrat was an early favorite but then failed..
CBS News

Iowa GOP defends holding caucuses in 2020 as some state Republican parties cancel primaries

 In less than 12 weeks, the presidential primary season officially begins. While it's expected to be a fierce contest on the Democratic side, some states are..
CBS News

Iowa Democrats investigate caucus issues as Buttigieg holds slight lead

 While there is no official winner of the Iowa caucuses yet, with 71% of precincts reporting, Pete Buttigieg holds a slight lead over Senator Bernie Sanders...
CBS News

Bloomberg ditches early states and focuses ad money on Super Tuesday contests

 The presidential race is heating up, and Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg is already eyeing Super Tuesday. The former New York City mayor is ditching early..
CBS News

Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Kenosha protests: Biden bashes Trump, calls for charges for violent citizens and police

 Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that's become a..
New Zealand Herald

Kenosha protesters arrested during curfew file lawsuit, say it was selectively enforced

 Four people arrested in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during demonstrations have sued the city, claiming discriminatory curfew enforcement.
 
USATODAY.com

Former VP Joe Biden going to Kenosha

Former VP Joe Biden going to Kenosha

Former VP Joe Biden going to Kenosha, WI on Thursday to meet with community leaders, police, and business owners.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:44Published
Presidential candidate Joe Biden to visit Kenosha Thursday

Presidential candidate Joe Biden to visit Kenosha Thursday

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to visit Kenosha on Thursday, just a few days after President Donald Trump was there. The visit was announced Wednesday morning.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:14Published

In Kenosha, Donald Trump blames 'domestic terror' for violence

In Kenosha, Donald Trump blames 'domestic terror' for violence President Donald Trump charged into the latest eruption in the nation's reckoning over racial injustice on Tuesday, blaming "domestic terror" that he said...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CNA

Wisconsinites begin grassroots effort to recall Gov. Tony Evers over disastrous handling of coronavirus pandemic, Kenosha riots

 (Natural News) An effort to recall the Democratic governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, has begun spreading all over the state. The recall was organized by Misty...
NaturalNews.com

Biden visits Kenosha, Hurricane Nana, 'Tenet' finally arrives: 5 things to know Thursday

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visits Kenosha, Wisconsin, Hurricane Nana eyes Central America and more things to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Newsy

