The Pentagon has ordered Stars and Stripes to shut down for no good reason

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Trump wants to pull funding from Stars and Stripes, a newspaper for American troops that began in the Civil War and has been serving our soldiers.
