|
The Pentagon has ordered Stars and Stripes to shut down for no good reason
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Trump wants to pull funding from Stars and Stripes, a newspaper for American troops that began in the Civil War and has been serving our soldiers.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Presidential pardon in hand, Alice Johnson is eager to vote for the first time in decadesFirst she had her life sentence commuted, then President Trump pardoned her. Criminal justice activist Alice Johnson speaks to Gayle King about what her newfound..
CBS News
Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes on the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Biden's visitWisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes discusses the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Joe Biden's visit, President Trump and Kyle Rittenhouse on "CBS This..
CBS News
Joe Biden addresses race, police reform during visit to Kenosha, WisconsinDemocratic nominee Joe Biden met with community members and the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot seven times in the back by a White police officer,..
CBS News
Trump vehemently upset over Atlantic article that suggests he disrespected troops, John McCainPresident Trump returned from his Pennsylvania trip to the news of an article in The Atlantic, which suggests that he called fallen soldiers and late Senator..
CBS News
American Civil War Internal war in the United States over slavery
Today in History for September 2ndHighlights of this day in history: Japan signs surrender, officially ending World War II; Union forces occupy Atlanta during the Civil War; A great fire ravages..
USATODAY.com
White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:57Published
Milley, Esper push review of Confederacy symbols
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:58Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this